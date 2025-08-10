TWO KILLED AS TRUCK RAMS INTO TRUCK

Two people died in a road traffic accident involving two trucks at Mufusire Uphill along the Mutare-Harare Highway just after midnight yesterday.

Police confirmed the crash on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 120 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road (Mufusire Uphill) on Saturday at around 00:30am.

“Two people were killed when a Tata rigid truck with one passenger on board rammed onto the back of a haulage truck with no passengers on board. The trucks were traveling in the same direction towards Harare,” said the police.

The bodies of the victims, added the police, were ferried to Rusape General Hospital for post mortem.