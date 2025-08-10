HOSP SACKED, ABANDONED ME WHEN A PATIENT BEAT ME UP

Another case of
neglect has emerged at Bikita Rural Hospital, just days after a similar
incident involving a nurse Progress Muzuva, rocked the same facility.
Mary
Mutingwende, a widow and former cook at the hospital, is struggling to survive
after being terminated on medical grounds in September 2024. Despite her
lengthy service, Mutingwende has not received any payment from the government,
leaving her unable to afford basic necessities like medication, food, and
school fees for her child.
Her health
issues, including high blood pressure and a painful back, have forced her into
retirement, and she remains at the hospital almost a year later due to her
inability to afford transportation for her belongings.
However,
efforts to get a comment from Bikita District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Thalia
Mungwari and the Provincial Medical Doctor (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu were futile
as both their mobile phones went unanswered several times.
The timing of
Mutingwende’s case is particularly concerning, coming on the heels of a similar
incident involving Muzuva, a nurse who was severely on duty in 2018.
Muzuva’s ordeal
began when a violent patient assaulted her during an ambulance trip, resulting
in a fractured leg and chronic back pain.
Despite her
condition, Muzuva claims the Ministry of Health and Child Care has abandoned
her, placing her on ordinary sick leave instead of compensatory sick leave.
The Ministry’s
handling of Muzuva’s case has been questioned, her situation is dire, and her
condition continues to deteriorate due to lack of proper medical attention and
financial support.
Mutingwende’s
situation is equally dire, as her situation not only affects her but also
deprives other nurses and staff who may be facing accommodation challenges.
Mutingwende
said she was once asked to leave, but she cannot go unless she gets her dues.
She fears that once she moves out, the hospital and other relevant stakeholders
will no longer have any reason to help her.
“They once
asked me to leave the house but I cannot move, I have no money to transport my
belongings and staying here is the only hope I have to get help,” said
Mutingwende.
Her attempts to
follow up on her case have been met with little success, with the district and
provincial offices telling her that her matter is being handled at the
headquarters in Harare. However, she lacks the financial resources to travel to
Harare to pursue her case, leaving her in a state of limbo.
“I am sick and
have no money to travel up and down. The district and provincial offices said
they submitted my papers to the head office so there is nothing they can do to
help me. I am now losing hope and I appeal to the relevant departments to look
into my issue,” said Mutingwende.
The Ministry of
Health and Child Care’s response to both Mutingwende’s and Muzuva’s situations
has been woefully inadequate, with many calling for urgent action to address
the systemic issues that have led to their plight.
The struggles
of Mutingwende and Muzuva highlight the need for a more efficient and
compassionate approach to handling employee welfare and compensation.
TellZimNews
