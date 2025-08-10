HOSP SACKED, ABANDONED ME WHEN A PATIENT BEAT ME UP

Another case of neglect has emerged at Bikita Rural Hospital, just days after a similar incident involving a nurse Progress Muzuva, rocked the same facility.

Mary Mutingwende, a widow and former cook at the hospital, is struggling to survive after being terminated on medical grounds in September 2024. Despite her lengthy service, Mutingwende has not received any payment from the government, leaving her unable to afford basic necessities like medication, food, and school fees for her child.

Her health issues, including high blood pressure and a painful back, have forced her into retirement, and she remains at the hospital almost a year later due to her inability to afford transportation for her belongings.

However, efforts to get a comment from Bikita District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Thalia Mungwari and the Provincial Medical Doctor (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu were futile as both their mobile phones went unanswered several times.

The timing of Mutingwende’s case is particularly concerning, coming on the heels of a similar incident involving Muzuva, a nurse who was severely on duty in 2018.

Muzuva’s ordeal began when a violent patient assaulted her during an ambulance trip, resulting in a fractured leg and chronic back pain.

Despite her condition, Muzuva claims the Ministry of Health and Child Care has abandoned her, placing her on ordinary sick leave instead of compensatory sick leave.

The Ministry’s handling of Muzuva’s case has been questioned, her situation is dire, and her condition continues to deteriorate due to lack of proper medical attention and financial support.

Mutingwende’s situation is equally dire, as her situation not only affects her but also deprives other nurses and staff who may be facing accommodation challenges.

Mutingwende said she was once asked to leave, but she cannot go unless she gets her dues. She fears that once she moves out, the hospital and other relevant stakeholders will no longer have any reason to help her.

“They once asked me to leave the house but I cannot move, I have no money to transport my belongings and staying here is the only hope I have to get help,” said Mutingwende.

Her attempts to follow up on her case have been met with little success, with the district and provincial offices telling her that her matter is being handled at the headquarters in Harare. However, she lacks the financial resources to travel to Harare to pursue her case, leaving her in a state of limbo.

“I am sick and have no money to travel up and down. The district and provincial offices said they submitted my papers to the head office so there is nothing they can do to help me. I am now losing hope and I appeal to the relevant departments to look into my issue,” said Mutingwende.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s response to both Mutingwende’s and Muzuva’s situations has been woefully inadequate, with many calling for urgent action to address the systemic issues that have led to their plight.

The struggles of Mutingwende and Muzuva highlight the need for a more efficient and compassionate approach to handling employee welfare and compensation. TellZimNews