COUPLE MARRIES OFF DAUGHTER TO TWO MEN



A Nyanga couple is facing intense scrutiny after allegedly marrying off their daughter to two different men, and accepting the bride price from both, sparking outrage over the blatant disregard for customary marriage practices.

The shocking revelations came to light at Chief Mutasa’s community court recently, where Cleopas Maunga lodged a complaint against Donny Ndiraya and his in-laws.

Maunga claimed that his legally wedded wife, Chipo Rambeti, was snatched by Ndiraya before he had formally divorce her.

He also accused his in-laws of accepting another bride price for Rambeti before the annulment of the first marriage.

“While I was at work, this man was staying at my homestead, and sleeping in my bedroom. When I got wind of this, I reported the matter to her mother, who told me to send my wife back home so that they could talk to her.

“I sent her, but she never returned,” said Maunga, adding that his world was turned upside down when he bumped into his estranged wife while boarding a bus to Mutare.

He was shocked to see her with Ndiraya and a child, a clear indication that she had moved on without formally ending their union.

“I called and told her to come and collect her property since it was now clear that she had moved on. She said she would come, but never set foot on my homestead again.

“She told me to ask her mother to collect the property, and her mother refused too. I paid bride price for my wife, but I never paid a divorce token because I still loved her,” Maunga said, his heartbreak palpable.

However, Ever Chimonyo, the accused mother-in-law, vehemently denied Maunga’s account, labelling him a violent husband, who drove her daughter away.

“All I know is that my daughter was being beaten up constantly. At one point, he broke her leg. That is why she ran away. She was always telling me how abusive he was. When she came home and told me what was happening, I did not interfere. She is above 18 and a grown-up woman. I cannot make life decisions for her,” said Chimonyo.

Chimonyo also justified accepting a second bride price from Ndiraya, arguing that Maunga had only paid part of the roora and showed no interest in formally ending the marriage.

“He never came looking for her when she came back home. For months we waited thinking that he would come to look for her, but he did not. I assumed he did not love her anymore.

“As for the property, my daughter had tried to claim her share before, but he refused to surrender it. So now he wants to return it on his own terms? That is not how it works,” she said.

The woman at the centre of the storm, Chipo Rambeti, supported her mother’s claims, adding that she had made it clear to Maunga that their marriage was over.

“I told him that I no longer loved him. I cut all ties with him when I left. He is acting like I wronged him, but he married two other wives after my departure.

“Their children are older than mine with Ndiraya. I was no longer married when I met Ndiraya. I only got married to Ndiraya after I had left him for good,” she said.

In a surprising twist, Maunga’s niece, Chipo Maunga, testified that she had witnessed Rambeti’s affair with Ndiraya first hand, while Rambeti was still married to her uncle.

“She used me as a decoy. I thought Ndiraya was my boyfriend, only to find out that he was seeing my uncle’s wife behind our backs.

“One day I went looking for him at his house and saw my aunt there, carrying a dish of dirty clothes. She was acting like his wife. The next day, she was back at my uncle’s house, acting like nothing had happened,” the niece testified.

Ndiraya, on his part, denied any wrongdoing and maintained that his relationship with Rambeti began only after she had left her previous marriage.

“I never cheated with her while she was still married. I only met her after she had left her husband. Yes, I was in love with Chipo Maunga before, but that ended. I met Rambeti in Nyanga, and that is how we got together,” he told the court.

Chief Mutasa delivered a stern ruling in the bigamy case involving Rambeti, calling out her parents for allowing her to marry a second man without proper closure from her first union.

“If this was under Roman Dutch Law, Rambeti would be guilty of bigamy. Under customary law, the same principles apply – you cannot marry a second man without a proper divorce process, including the exchange of a divorce token.

“As parents, you should never have accepted lobola from another man before that was done,” said Chief Mutasa.

The chief also placed blame on Rambeti’s first husband, for not following up on his wife after she left.

“If he truly loved his wife, he should have looked for her. Instead, he waited until she was already married to someone else.

“That is not how love or marriage works in our culture,” said Chief Mutasa.

Chief Mutasa ordered Rambeti to collect her property from Maunga’s homestead and advised both parties to resolve their differences amicably and respectfully. Manica Post