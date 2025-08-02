TWO BROTHERS BEAT UP SON-IN-LAW

Two hot-headed brothers who turned violent on their son-in-law, Inyathi Councillor Abednico Maphosa, have been spared jail but slapped with community service after being found guilty of a savage assault.
Cabangani and
Lucky Zulu had their hopes crushed as Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi
Mkandla handed them a 24-month sentence, with 18 months suspended and the
remaining six months converted to 610 hours of community service.
The Zulu
brothers, accompanied by their sister Sikhanyisiwe, Maphosa’s ex-wife, and a
driver, stormed Maphosa’s home to collect property awarded to her by Chief
Mtshana Khumalo.
Tempers flared
and the brothers decided to show their in-law the error of his ways, with their
fists.
Maphosa told
the court his in-laws pounced on him with stones and walking sticks, leaving
him bloodied and battered.
Sikhanyisiwe
and the driver, Isaac Sibanda, were let off the hook after Maphosa clarified
they did not join in the attack, with Sibanda claiming he “never even left the
truck.”
Despite the
Zulu brothers insisting Maphosa was the aggressor, the court convicted them.
“The assault
was premeditated. Stones were used, and medical evidence confirmed serious
injuries,” said the magistrate. Herald
