TWO BROTHERS BEAT UP SON-IN-LAW

Two hot-headed brothers who turned violent on their son-in-law, Inyathi Councillor Abednico Maphosa, have been spared jail but slapped with community service after being found guilty of a savage assault.

Cabangani and Lucky Zulu had their hopes crushed as Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mkandla handed them a 24-month sentence, with 18 months suspended and the remaining six months converted to 610 hours of community service.

The Zulu brothers, accompanied by their sister Sikhanyisiwe, Maphosa’s ex-wife, and a driver, stormed Maphosa’s home to collect property awarded to her by Chief Mtshana Khumalo.

Tempers flared and the brothers decided to show their in-law the error of his ways, with their fists.

Maphosa told the court his in-laws pounced on him with stones and walking sticks, leaving him bloodied and battered.

Sikhanyisiwe and the driver, Isaac Sibanda, were let off the hook after Maphosa clarified they did not join in the attack, with Sibanda claiming he “never even left the truck.”

Despite the Zulu brothers insisting Maphosa was the aggressor, the court convicted them.

“The assault was premeditated. Stones were used, and medical evidence confirmed serious injuries,” said the magistrate. Herald