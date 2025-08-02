POACHERS DEATHS HAUNTS ANTI-POACHING UNIT

The death of two unarmed suspected poachers along the Zambezi Valley in Marongorain December last year is now haunting the Akashinga antipoaching unit, with several officials being fired as the organisation moves to spruce up its tainted image, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.

On December 21 last year, two suspected poachers, Courage Maodza and Tawanda Mapako were allegedly killed by Zimbabwe National Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and Akashinga rangers in Marongora.

They were victims of cold blood murder amid revelations that they were unarmed, according to a survivor, Clever Dhliwayo, of Village 22 in Nyamakate’s ward 7 under Chief Chundu, Hurungwe district.

The suspected poachers had axes,spears and dogs for their errand and killed a buffalo before they were tracked and gunned down.

According to latest developments, Akashinga has dismissed a number of its workers from the anti-poaching unit that operates along the Zambezi Valley near Nyamakate.

Of late, the organisation faced resignations of top senior management while some were fired on flimsy allegations, which prompted the boardof directors from the United States to institute investigations into the whole fiasco.

The investigations were conductedby Scanlen and Holderness Law firm in April.

According to a source, the anti-poaching unit was under pressure to probe mounting challenges affecting its operations.

“There were several outstanding issues that rocked the organisation.

The story carried by NewsDay Weekender about Marongora shooting was tagged on the American embassy website, and it prompted an inquiry into how the organisation was being run,” the source said.

“Several former workers and those still working there were interviewed in April this year concerning issues affecting the organisation.”

Another source revealed that top officials, including the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Damien Mander, have been reassigned.

“I hear that Mander is being replaced as the CEO. His letter to Akashinga staff seems to suggest he is not leaving, but I understand he will not be the CEO with any authoritative powers of management. He has been reassigned to be in charge of fundraising,” the other source said.

“Wayne Cummings, who was the country manager, and Henry Macillwaine had their contracts terminated.

“Macillwaine had several cases of abusing villagers, where he trapped them claiming that they were poachers. Instead, it has put the organisation’s name into disrepute.”

Macillwaine was Akashinga wildlife crime unit manager, an investigations department.

Other officials whose contracts were terminated include Blessing Chirombe and Moreblessing Khumalo.

“The action against these guys at the top will be a result of the findings of the investigations,” insisted the source.

However, two ladies were also dismissed, though it was not part of investigations.

“The ladies face fraud allegations involving funds from the operations room, loans and petty cash,” a source said.

“The axe also fell on another senior official named Shadreck Midzi.

He was attached to Macillwaine’s department before he was recently promoted to the position of acting reserve manager in Akashinga,” another source collaborated.

Cummings said he was still in the dark on why his job had been terminated.

“I have also been affected and have not been provided with any information,” he said via a text message.

Chasara, Midzi and Khumalo refused to comment on the matter.

Macillwaine did not respond to NewsDay Weekender inquiries.

Neither did he pick calls made to his mobile phone.

A top official confirmed that the move was aimed at sprucing up the organisation’s image and operations.

“I suspect that the firing of Henry Macillwaine, Wayne Cummings and reassignment of Damien Mander has something to do with putting the name of the organisation into disrepute,” NewsDay Weekender heard.

“There were countless reports fingering Henry’s (Macillwaine) conduct, especially on human rights abuses. Ironically, Damien Mander and Wayne Cummings seemingly shielded him.

“There were a lot of resignations, mainly from the top management because of Henry. The reality is out and the organisation acted rightfully.”

However, Mander downplayed the deep crisis affecting the international anti-poaching unit, saying Akashinga is facing financial challenges.

“Like many non-profit organisations working across Africa, Akashinga is navigating a challenging fundraising landscape,” he said.

“With the United States being the world’s largest philanthropic market, recent shifts in economic confidence and a reduction in international aid flowing from the USA into Africa have created added uncertainty across the sector.

“In response, Akashinga has continued to grow and evolve its internal structures to meet the demands of a more complex funding environment.

“This growth reflects a broader phase of organisational maturity, ensuring we are well positioned to scale our impact and continue delivering long term, community driven conservation across the continent.”

Mander disputed allegations of two women fired over fraud.

“In relation to the last comment about two ladies being fired regarding suspected fraud, it’s the first time I have heard about it,” he said.

“I am sure that if it had been the case, it would have been uncovered, as we go through regular and stringent auditing processes to ensure that donor funds are used with maximum efficiency in achieving our mission.”

He added: “Whenever information regarding any kind of issue is brought to management, we follow the correct protocol and ensure that investigations or actions are carried out.

“This is a regular part of our work across all areas where we operate, and a safeguard for us as an organisation, our staff, stakeholders, community and our internal management systems.”

Communities in Nyamakate have welcomed the move to fire some of Akashinga officers who were reportedly abusing women and children.

“There is a need for co-existence between Akashinga and villagers who share the boundaries.

“Of late, women and children were victims of abuse in Nyamakate. Some Akashinga rangers were a menace in our communities,” said Edwin Matope, a villager.

Several villagers welcomed the termination of contracts for top officials.

“Henry was Akashinga’s face of abuse in Gache Gache fishing camps, Chundu and Nyamakate. We need rangers who believe we are human beings,” a local headman who refused to be named said.

“The sad loss of local guys Courage Maodza and Tapiwa Makope is haunting Akashinga.

“They were innocent, but were killed unarmed and their ghosts are pushing for these changes.”

Akashinga boasts delivering resilient nature conservation programmes of global significance through community-driven partnerships. Newsday