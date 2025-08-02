POACHERS DEATHS HAUNTS ANTI-POACHING UNIT

The death of two unarmed suspected poachers along the Zambezi Valley in Marongorain December last year is now haunting the Akashinga antipoaching unit, with several officials being fired as the organisation moves to spruce up its tainted image, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.
On December 21
last year, two suspected poachers, Courage Maodza and Tawanda Mapako were
allegedly killed by Zimbabwe National Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks)
and Akashinga rangers in Marongora.
They were
victims of cold blood murder amid revelations that they were unarmed, according
to a survivor, Clever Dhliwayo, of Village 22 in Nyamakate’s ward 7 under Chief
Chundu, Hurungwe district.
The suspected
poachers had axes,spears and dogs for their errand and killed a buffalo before
they were tracked and gunned down.
According to
latest developments, Akashinga has dismissed a number of its workers from the
anti-poaching unit that operates along the Zambezi Valley near Nyamakate.
Of late, the
organisation faced resignations of top senior management while some were fired
on flimsy allegations, which prompted the boardof directors from the United
States to institute investigations into the whole fiasco.
The
investigations were conductedby Scanlen and Holderness Law firm in April.
According to a
source, the anti-poaching unit was under pressure to probe mounting challenges
affecting its operations.
“There were
several outstanding issues that rocked the organisation.
The story
carried by NewsDay Weekender about Marongora shooting was tagged on the
American embassy website, and it prompted an inquiry into how the organisation
was being run,” the source said.
“Several former
workers and those still working there were interviewed in April this year
concerning issues affecting the organisation.”
Another source
revealed that top officials, including the founder and chief executive officer
(CEO) Damien Mander, have been reassigned.
“I hear that
Mander is being replaced as the CEO. His letter to Akashinga staff seems to
suggest he is not leaving, but I understand he will not be the CEO with any
authoritative powers of management. He has been reassigned to be in charge of
fundraising,” the other source said.
“Wayne
Cummings, who was the country manager, and Henry Macillwaine had their
contracts terminated.
“Macillwaine
had several cases of abusing villagers, where he trapped them claiming that
they were poachers. Instead, it has put the organisation’s name into
disrepute.”
Macillwaine was
Akashinga wildlife crime unit manager, an investigations department.
Other officials
whose contracts were terminated include Blessing Chirombe and Moreblessing
Khumalo.
“The action
against these guys at the top will be a result of the findings of the
investigations,” insisted the source.
However, two
ladies were also dismissed, though it was not part of investigations.
“The ladies
face fraud allegations involving funds from the operations room, loans and
petty cash,” a source said.
“The axe also
fell on another senior official named Shadreck Midzi.
He was attached
to Macillwaine’s department before he was recently promoted to the position of
acting reserve manager in Akashinga,” another source collaborated.
Cummings said
he was still in the dark on why his job had been terminated.
“I have also
been affected and have not been provided with any information,” he said via a
text message.
Chasara, Midzi
and Khumalo refused to comment on the matter.
Macillwaine did
not respond to NewsDay Weekender inquiries.
Neither did he
pick calls made to his mobile phone.
A top official
confirmed that the move was aimed at sprucing up the organisation’s image and
operations.
“I suspect that
the firing of Henry Macillwaine, Wayne Cummings and reassignment of Damien
Mander has something to do with putting the name of the organisation into
disrepute,” NewsDay Weekender heard.
“There were
countless reports fingering Henry’s (Macillwaine) conduct, especially on human
rights abuses. Ironically, Damien Mander and Wayne Cummings seemingly shielded
him.
“There were a
lot of resignations, mainly from the top management because of Henry. The
reality is out and the organisation acted rightfully.”
However, Mander
downplayed the deep crisis affecting the international anti-poaching unit,
saying Akashinga is facing financial challenges.
“Like many
non-profit organisations working across Africa, Akashinga is navigating a
challenging fundraising landscape,” he said.
“With the
United States being the world’s largest philanthropic market, recent shifts in
economic confidence and a reduction in international aid flowing from the USA
into Africa have created added uncertainty across the sector.
“In response,
Akashinga has continued to grow and evolve its internal structures to meet the
demands of a more complex funding environment.
“This growth
reflects a broader phase of organisational maturity, ensuring we are well
positioned to scale our impact and continue delivering long term, community
driven conservation across the continent.”
Mander disputed
allegations of two women fired over fraud.
“In relation to
the last comment about two ladies being fired regarding suspected fraud, it’s
the first time I have heard about it,” he said.
“I am sure that
if it had been the case, it would have been uncovered, as we go through regular
and stringent auditing processes to ensure that donor funds are used with
maximum efficiency in achieving our mission.”
He added:
“Whenever information regarding any kind of issue is brought to management, we
follow the correct protocol and ensure that investigations or actions are
carried out.
“This is a
regular part of our work across all areas where we operate, and a safeguard for
us as an organisation, our staff, stakeholders, community and our internal
management systems.”
Communities in
Nyamakate have welcomed the move to fire some of Akashinga officers who were
reportedly abusing women and children.
“There is a
need for co-existence between Akashinga and villagers who share the boundaries.
“Of late, women
and children were victims of abuse in Nyamakate. Some Akashinga rangers were a
menace in our communities,” said Edwin Matope, a villager.
Several
villagers welcomed the termination of contracts for top officials.
“Henry was
Akashinga’s face of abuse in Gache Gache fishing camps, Chundu and Nyamakate.
We need rangers who believe we are human beings,” a local headman who refused
to be named said.
“The sad loss
of local guys Courage Maodza and Tapiwa Makope is haunting Akashinga.
“They were
innocent, but were killed unarmed and their ghosts are pushing for these
changes.”
Akashinga
boasts delivering resilient nature conservation programmes of global
significance through community-driven partnerships. Newsday
