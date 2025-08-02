TUGWI-MUKOSI : 3 652 HOUSEHOLDS TO BE DISPLACED

It’s another nightmare for the population of Chivi and Masvingo Rural districts.

History is about to repeat itself at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, Zimbabwe’s largest inland dam. Government forecasts that 3 652 households, an estimated 17 000 people will be displaced as the Tugwi-Mukosi Developmental master plan is implemented.

The figure is contained in the masterplan prepared by Zimbabwe’s four State universities namely University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, National University of Science and Technology and Great Zimbabwe University released in May this year.

The new round of displacements will happen barely 11 years after 18 000 were displaced when the dam filled up. The displacement programme run by Government was a disaster which will see history judging the Government of Zimbabwe harshly.

The displaced people were dumped deep in the inhabitable Nuanetsi Ranch under conditions described by local and international human rights organisations as inhuman. They lived in transit camps.

Although compensation was pledged for the infrastructure they had developed at their homes, only a few were compensated receiving $3,5 million. Many have since died without receiving the compensation.

Some of the problems that the displaced people faced included food and water shortages.

The masterplan indicates that the money for compensation is available but for the people of Chivi and Masvingo Rural, this promise is not new.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works spokesperson Gabriel Masvora said he will comment after the plan is adopted.

“It has not yet been adopted and I would not want to pre-empty what will come out. We will be able to comment when they are done and implementing,” said Masvora

Tugwi- Mukosi Community Development Association president Tafirei Mashavakure said they expect the affected households to get pleasing compensation and to be incorporated into the development processes. “We are pro-development but we expect the affected households to get good compensation and to be considered to be part and parcel of the development processes. They will be settled where they can easily access basic services which include health facilities, schools and water supply,” he said.

The residents who are going to be affected by the displacements are from wards 22, 24, 28 and 31 in Chivi and wards 22, 30 and 34 in Masvingo Rural. Masvingo Mirror