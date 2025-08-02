TUGWI-MUKOSI : 3 652 HOUSEHOLDS TO BE DISPLACED

It’s another nightmare for the population of Chivi and Masvingo Rural districts.
History is
about to repeat itself at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, Zimbabwe’s largest inland dam.
Government forecasts that 3 652 households, an estimated 17 000 people will be
displaced as the Tugwi-Mukosi Developmental master plan is implemented.
The figure is
contained in the masterplan prepared by Zimbabwe’s four State universities
namely University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, National University
of Science and Technology and Great Zimbabwe University released in May this
year.
The new round
of displacements will happen barely 11 years after 18 000 were displaced when
the dam filled up. The displacement programme run by Government was a disaster
which will see history judging the Government of Zimbabwe harshly.
The displaced
people were dumped deep in the inhabitable Nuanetsi Ranch under conditions
described by local and international human rights organisations as inhuman.
They lived in transit camps.
Although
compensation was pledged for the infrastructure they had developed at their
homes, only a few were compensated receiving $3,5 million. Many have since died
without receiving the compensation.
Some of the
problems that the displaced people faced included food and water shortages.
The masterplan
indicates that the money for compensation is available but for the people of
Chivi and Masvingo Rural, this promise is not new.
The Ministry of
Local Government and Public Works spokesperson Gabriel Masvora said he will
comment after the plan is adopted.
“It has not yet
been adopted and I would not want to pre-empty what will come out. We will be
able to comment when they are done and implementing,” said Masvora
Tugwi- Mukosi
Community Development Association president Tafirei Mashavakure said they
expect the affected households to get pleasing compensation and to be
incorporated into the development processes. “We are pro-development but we
expect the affected households to get good compensation and to be considered to
be part and parcel of the development processes. They will be settled where
they can easily access basic services which include health facilities, schools
and water supply,” he said.
The residents
who are going to be affected by the displacements are from wards 22, 24, 28 and
31 in Chivi and wards 22, 30 and 34 in Masvingo Rural. Masvingo Mirror
