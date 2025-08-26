WE ARE BEING FORCED TO ATTEND ZANU PF WORKSHOPS : TEACHERS

Teachers across Zimbabwe are allegedly being forced to attend Teachers for Economic Development (Teachers4ED) workshops, with revelations that they are compulsorily made to pay US$35 attendance fees.
Teachers4ED is
one of the several Zanu PF affiliates created to campaign for President
Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the August 2023 harmonised elections.
Earlier reports
had indicated that the initial programmes were being funded by schools amid
revelations that teachers are being forced to fund them.
According to
reports, teachers are baffled by the pressure being applied on them to attend
the workshops, while being forced to pay from their meagre salaries.
Some teachers,
who spoke to NewsDay, said they were being threatened by school heads to attend
the meetings, with the latest being lined up for Gwanda in Matabeleland South
province.
The teachers
also expressed concern that despite being seriously underpaid, Zanu PF, through
Teachers4ED, was frog-marching them to attend such “useless” events against
their will.
“We struggle to
survive due to very poor wages that the government is paying us and it is
grossly unfair and a serious violation of our rights for the school heads to be
forcing us to attend such events, let alone forcing us to part with such an
amount towards the useless programmes,” one of the teachers said.
“This kind of
treatment will force most of us to resign because we are being abused left
right and centre by these people.”
Obert Masaraure
said teachers should, for once, stand up for themselves and defend their
rights.
“They should
not behave like second-class citizens in their own country. For how long are
they going to unwillingly submit to illegal partisan programmes?” Masaraure
asked rhetorically.
“Teachers4ED is
a failed brainwashing programme that has no space in the education system.
“Why would
individuals part with US$35 to pay for such an irrational programme?
“If we have
aggrieved teachers, the union stands ready to support by suing the organisers,
but for once teachers must stop behaving like sheep.”
Progressive
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said he had not
been informed of such developments.
“I am not aware
of teachers forced to attend. It happened when Teachers4ED started, but seems
to have suffered a natural death,” he said.
“Teachers4ED
seem to have unfettered support from ministry officials. That must stop
forthwith.
“There may be
direct and indirect pressure from some school heads, who are affiliated to Zanu
PF.”
Added Zhou:
“All the same, teachers are professionals who must use their intellect to make
sound choices.
“All teachers
must be aware of freedom of association and resist any form of manipulation at their
workplaces.
“Where such
rights are violated teachers must get in touch with teacher unions of their
choice which can assist.
“All the same,
all those who voluntarily join Teachers4ED workshops anticipating that they
will be better-off than other teachers must stop claiming they were forced to
attend such workshops.
“Where any
school head applies undue pressure, let it be known that teachers have a right
to freedom of association that they must lean on.”
Primary and
Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro yesterday said the
professional development and welfare of teachers remained a top priority for
the government.
He said
teachers’ voluntary participation in any lawful extracurricular association was
respected.
“The choice to
associate is a fundamental right of every educator in Zimbabwe,” Ndoro said.
“It is notable
that the Teachers4ED movement enjoys overwhelming support from the teaching
profession across the country due to its alignment with the government’s
transformative policies in the education sector.
“Their events
are consistently well attended by a voluntary membership base that
significantly outnumbers that of other teacher associations.
“This
widespread voluntary participation clearly demonstrates that the allegations of
coercion are not only baseless, but are a misrepresentation of the genuine
support the initiative commands.”
He said
Teachers4ED had more members than Artuz or PTUZ.
“The ministry
encourages all stakeholders to focus on collaborative efforts to advance the
education sector, rather than engaging in unfounded claims that seek to create
unnecessary divisions within the teaching community,” Ndoro said.
“Any teacher,
who feels their rights have been infringed upon, is encouraged to follow
official channels and report their specific case to the ministry for
investigation.” Newsday
