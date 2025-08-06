THIEVES STEAL US$40K FROM PARKED CAR

A 48-year-Greendale man on Tuesday lost US$40 000 to thieves while buying lunch in Highlands.
The man,
identified as Evans, was reported to have parked his vehicle at around 3pm at
the pre-cast wall outside a restaurant to buy food.
After more than
an hour he went back to the car park and noticed that the rear quarter glass of
the right passenger was smashed.
He checked the
vehicle and noticed that an Apple Mac book pro max laptop and cash had been
stolen.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a theft from car case in Highlands.
“Total value
stolen is US$41 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald
