THIEVES STEAL US$40K FROM PARKED CAR

A 48-year-Greendale man on Tuesday lost US$40 000 to thieves while buying lunch in Highlands.

The man, identified as Evans, was reported to have parked his vehicle at around 3pm at the pre-cast wall outside a restaurant to buy food.

After more than an hour he went back to the car park and noticed that the rear quarter glass of the right passenger was smashed.

He checked the vehicle and noticed that an Apple Mac book pro max laptop and cash had been stolen.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a theft from car case in Highlands.

“Total value stolen is US$41 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald