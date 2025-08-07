COUNCILLORS FIGHT FOR OUT OF TOWN CONFERENCES

Councillors in the City of Bulawayo are competing to attend conferences held outside the city, with some openly lobbying to be included in travel delegations, citing a need to “benefit” from such engagements.

According to the latest council report tabled during a full council meeting on Wednesday, some councillors expressed discontent over what they perceive as unequal opportunities to attend workshops and conferences.

Some argued that certain committees were constantly attending conferences.

The lobbying emerged amid deliberations on attendance at two prominent events that include the recently held Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference in Harare and the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled for Mutare from 10 to 12 September 2025.

On the Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference, the report notes that “Discussion ensued and Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo felt that in future members of the General Purposes Committee should be considered for similar conferences,” the report reads.

Councillor Royini Sekete supported the suggestion, arguing that “it would not be reasonable for one Committee to attend two consecutive conferences whilst other Committees were not benefiting from similar experiences.”

In a bid to secure a spot, Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu went as far as proposing that she attend the Khumbul’ekhaya conference in place of Mayor, Councillor David Coltart.

The proposal found backing from Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, who justified it by saying the Business and Investment Committee had submitted its calendar of events to the appropriate committee for approval and thus had a legitimate right to travel.

Councillor Dumisani Netha, Chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, insisted on attending the Harare conference, citing the department’s responsibility to present the city’s Local Subject Plan — particularly Plan Number 20 (Ascot Race Course).

“As the Chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, he believed he needed to attend the conference,” the report noted.

Mayor Coltart indicated he would not be attending due to other commitments, delegating the responsibility to Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu.

The Mayor also directed the Acting Chamber Secretary to furnish a comprehensive list of councillors attending the event.

Following extensive debate, the committee eventually agreed to expand the delegation, adding Councillors Netha, Khumalo, Sekete and Ndlovu.

The committee resolved: “That Council approves a variation to the initial resolution, endorsing the deployment of an additional delegation to Harare for the Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference.

“That Councillors D Netha, Councillor N Khumalo, Councillor R Sekete and Councillor K Ndlovu be added to the delegation.”

As for the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo, the lobbying continued.

Again, Councillor Sekete proposed that councillors who had not previously and frequently attended workshops should be prioritised for the upcoming trip, calling for rotational attendance to ensure equal exposure.

“He urged the Committee to be considerate of those who had not been participating in workshops,” the report said.

In support, Councillor Moyo proposed that Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe and Greater Gumede join the Business and Investment Committee’s delegation to Mutare.

Deputy Mayor Ndlovu acknowledged that the Council had already adopted the calendar of events, authorising the expo, but suggested it was reasonable to include additional councillors, given the event’s relevance to the business portfolio.

The General Purposes Committee resolved to recommend: “That Council attends and exhibits at the Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled to take place on the 10th to the 12th of September, 2025 in Mutare and be represented by eight (8) officers from the Exhibition Committee, members of the Business and Investment Committee, Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe and Greater Gumede.

“That Council pays for their travel, accommodation, subsistence and incidental allowance costs in the usual manner.” Chronicle