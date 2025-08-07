COUNCILLORS FIGHT FOR OUT OF TOWN CONFERENCES

Councillors in the City of Bulawayo are competing to attend conferences held outside the city, with some openly lobbying to be included in travel delegations, citing a need to “benefit” from such engagements.
According to
the latest council report tabled during a full council meeting on Wednesday,
some councillors expressed discontent over what they perceive as unequal
opportunities to attend workshops and conferences.
Some argued
that certain committees were constantly attending conferences.
The lobbying
emerged amid deliberations on attendance at two prominent events that include
the recently held Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference in Harare and the
upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled for Mutare from 10
to 12 September 2025.
On the
Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference, the report notes that “Discussion ensued
and Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo felt that in future members of the General
Purposes Committee should be considered for similar conferences,” the report
reads.
Councillor
Royini Sekete supported the suggestion, arguing that “it would not be
reasonable for one Committee to attend two consecutive conferences whilst other
Committees were not benefiting from similar experiences.”
In a bid to
secure a spot, Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu went as far as proposing that she
attend the Khumbul’ekhaya conference in place of Mayor, Councillor David
Coltart.
The proposal
found backing from Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, who justified it by saying the
Business and Investment Committee had submitted its calendar of events to the
appropriate committee for approval and thus had a legitimate right to travel.
Councillor
Dumisani Netha, Chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, insisted
on attending the Harare conference, citing the department’s responsibility to
present the city’s Local Subject Plan — particularly Plan Number 20 (Ascot Race
Course).
“As the
Chairperson of the Town Lands and Planning Committee, he believed he needed to
attend the conference,” the report noted.
Mayor Coltart
indicated he would not be attending due to other commitments, delegating the
responsibility to Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu.
The Mayor also
directed the Acting Chamber Secretary to furnish a comprehensive list of
councillors attending the event.
Following
extensive debate, the committee eventually agreed to expand the delegation,
adding Councillors Netha, Khumalo, Sekete and Ndlovu.
The committee
resolved: “That Council approves a variation to the initial resolution,
endorsing the deployment of an additional delegation to Harare for the
Khumbul’ekhaya Investment Conference.
“That
Councillors D Netha, Councillor N Khumalo, Councillor R Sekete and Councillor K
Ndlovu be added to the delegation.”
As for the
Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo, the lobbying continued.
Again,
Councillor Sekete proposed that councillors who had not previously and
frequently attended workshops should be prioritised for the upcoming trip,
calling for rotational attendance to ensure equal exposure.
“He urged the
Committee to be considerate of those who had not been participating in
workshops,” the report said.
In support,
Councillor Moyo proposed that Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe
and Greater Gumede join the Business and Investment Committee’s delegation to
Mutare.
Deputy Mayor
Ndlovu acknowledged that the Council had already adopted the calendar of
events, authorising the expo, but suggested it was reasonable to include
additional councillors, given the event’s relevance to the business portfolio.
The General
Purposes Committee resolved to recommend: “That Council attends and exhibits at
the Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo scheduled to take place on the
10th to the 12th of September, 2025 in Mutare and be represented by eight (8)
officers from the Exhibition Committee, members of the Business and Investment
Committee, Councillors Muziwakibo Masuku, Lazarus Mphadwe and Greater Gumede.
“That Council
pays for their travel, accommodation, subsistence and incidental allowance
costs in the usual manner.” Chronicle
