40 BUILDINGS CLOSED IN HRE

Forty buildings in the Harare Central Business District were closed for being constructed without approved plans.

In a statement, City of Harare Head of Corporate Communications, Stanley Gama said council continues to urge business people and building owners to immediately regularise their operations to ensure compliance.

A number of buildings and businesses were closed beginning of Monday under an operation “CBD Order and Restoration”.

“As at August 4, 2025, a total of 266 businesses have been closed. Buildings with arrears are 82 and a total of 25 buildings were disconnected of water for failing to pay.

“About 246 businesses have been operating without licences. Only 226 buildings have their building plans approved.

“Buildings with expired fire extinguishers are 85 and buildings with fire certification are 289,” said Gama.

A number of traders were affected and were not allowed to remove their goods as City of Harare stamped authority to force business operators to comply. Herald