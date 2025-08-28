VILLAGE WALK THIEF : HOW HE DID IT

An illegal immigrant, who is accused of being the man who was captured by CCTV at the Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale stealing from a parked car, used a high-tech scrambler to bypass car locks.

He is set to return to court today.

Cassin Pascal Man’ombe, who is Tanzanian, was not asked to plead when he initially appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Monday.

He is expected in court today for his hearing as the State looking for a Swahili interpreter.

He is facing three counts of theft, possession of articles of criminal use and entering Zimbabwe without a valid permit.

The court heard that on August 11, at around 9,30am, the complainant Valentine Sitsha parked his car, a Toyota Fortuner, at Bond Shopping centre in Mt Pleasant.

He secured his car by locking all doors and closing all windows and went to do his shopping at Bon Marche supermarket.

Man’ombe allegedly used a high-tech scrambler to unlock Sitsha’s car and stole an HP Envy Core i-7 laptop.

Man’ombe was allegedly captured on CCTV committing the offence. Nothing was recovered.

On the second count, the State alleged that on August 17, Reason Machigere parked his car, a Toyota Hilux, at Greenfields Shopping Centre along Samora Machel Avenue.

He secured his car and went on to shop at a mall.

Man’ombe used a high-tech scrambler to unlock the car and stole an HP Spectre laptop and fled.

On August 19, Man’ombe broke into Kundai Singano’s car at Village Walk.

The incident was captured live on CCTV. He stole a silver Apple MacBook and eight Petrotrade Coupons Serial numbers PU00611219403-405 before he jumped into another car and sped off.

Singano was forced to give chase on foot.

After his arrest, Man’ombe was searched and the stolen coupons were recovered from his wallet.

He was also found in possession of a destabiliser remote control which he allegedly used to unlock the complainants’ vehicle central locking systems.

Man’ombe is also facing charges of entering Zimbabwe through an unknown port of entry and at an unknown time and without a valid permit to stay in this country. H Metro