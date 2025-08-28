VILLAGE WALK THIEF : HOW HE DID IT

An illegal immigrant, who is accused of being the man who was captured by CCTV at the Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale stealing from a parked car, used a high-tech scrambler to bypass car locks.
He is set to
return to court today.
Cassin Pascal
Man’ombe, who is Tanzanian, was not asked to plead when he initially appeared
before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Monday.
He is expected
in court today for his hearing as the State looking for a Swahili interpreter.
He is facing
three counts of theft, possession of articles of criminal use and entering
Zimbabwe without a valid permit.
The court heard
that on August 11, at around 9,30am, the complainant Valentine Sitsha parked
his car, a Toyota Fortuner, at Bond Shopping centre in Mt Pleasant.
He secured his
car by locking all doors and closing all windows and went to do his shopping at
Bon Marche supermarket.
Man’ombe
allegedly used a high-tech scrambler to unlock Sitsha’s car and stole an HP
Envy Core i-7 laptop.
Man’ombe was allegedly captured on CCTV committing the offence. Nothing was recovered.
On the second
count, the State alleged that on August 17, Reason Machigere parked his car, a
Toyota Hilux, at Greenfields Shopping Centre along Samora Machel Avenue.
He secured his
car and went on to shop at a mall.
Man’ombe used a
high-tech scrambler to unlock the car and stole an HP Spectre laptop and fled.
On August 19,
Man’ombe broke into Kundai Singano’s car at Village Walk.
The incident
was captured live on CCTV. He stole a silver Apple MacBook and eight Petrotrade
Coupons Serial numbers PU00611219403-405 before he jumped into another car and
sped off.
Singano was
forced to give chase on foot.
After his
arrest, Man’ombe was searched and the stolen coupons were recovered from his
wallet.
He was also
found in possession of a destabiliser remote control which he allegedly used to
unlock the complainants’ vehicle central locking systems.
Man’ombe is
also facing charges of entering Zimbabwe through an unknown port of entry and
at an unknown time and without a valid permit to stay in this country. H Metro
