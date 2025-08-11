COP IMPERSONATOR DRAGGED TO CID HQ, FLEES

A legal clerk
employed by Munangati and Associates landed in the dock over the weekend
charged with impersonation.
The suspect
Adiel Shingai Mushore was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare
magistrate Ruth Moyo.
The complainant
is Maxwell Munyanyi who is a businessman who owns a fleet of kombis on the City
– Hatcliffe route.
Prosecutors
alleged that on August 6, Mushore met John, one of Munyanyi’s drivers who was
driving a Toyota Hiace registration numbers ACQ 6606 white in colour at Simon
Muzenda Bus Terminus.
Mushore
allegedly introduced himself as a detective stationed at Criminal
Investigations Department Headquarters (CID HQ) and accused John of
interrupting and blocking the Commissioner General of Police’s car at corner
7th Street and Hebert Chitepo Avenue.
He further
stated that he was the one handling that case and demanded some money to remove
the said vehicle from the blacklist.
As a result of
the illegitimate pressure Mushore was given US$10. Thereafter, John informed
his employer about the development and supplied Mushore’s contact details.
On August 7,
Munyanyi called Mushore and they arranged to meet the next day at Munhumutapa
Building in Harare with a view to have his commuter omnibus removed from the
blacklist.
The two met and
Mushore allegedly reiterated that he was a Police Detective stationed at CID
HQ.
Munyanyi
invited him into his car so that they would discuss the issue and while in the
car, Mushore allegedly stated that the issue had been escalated to the
President and therefore he demanded some money to remove the kombi from the
blacklist.
As a result of
Mushore’s demands, Munyanyi became suspicious and locked his car then drove to
CID Headquarters to verify if Mushore was actually a detective.
Upon arrival at
CID Headquarters entrance, Mushore unlocked and opened the door of the vehicle
and bolted out and started running away towards Josiah Tongogara Avenue.
Munyanyi gave
chase and managed to apprehend Mushore and took him to CID headquarters where
it was established that he was not a police officer. H Metro
