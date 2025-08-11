COP IMPERSONATOR DRAGGED TO CID HQ, FLEES

A legal clerk employed by Munangati and Associates landed in the dock over the weekend charged with impersonation.

The suspect Adiel Shingai Mushore was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The complainant is Maxwell Munyanyi who is a businessman who owns a fleet of kombis on the City – Hatcliffe route.

Prosecutors alleged that on August 6, Mushore met John, one of Munyanyi’s drivers who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration numbers ACQ 6606 white in colour at Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus.

Mushore allegedly introduced himself as a detective stationed at Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters (CID HQ) and accused John of interrupting and blocking the Commissioner General of Police’s car at corner 7th Street and Hebert Chitepo Avenue.

He further stated that he was the one handling that case and demanded some money to remove the said vehicle from the blacklist.

As a result of the illegitimate pressure Mushore was given US$10. Thereafter, John informed his employer about the development and supplied Mushore’s contact details.

On August 7, Munyanyi called Mushore and they arranged to meet the next day at Munhumutapa Building in Harare with a view to have his commuter omnibus removed from the blacklist.

The two met and Mushore allegedly reiterated that he was a Police Detective stationed at CID HQ.

Munyanyi invited him into his car so that they would discuss the issue and while in the car, Mushore allegedly stated that the issue had been escalated to the President and therefore he demanded some money to remove the kombi from the blacklist.

As a result of Mushore’s demands, Munyanyi became suspicious and locked his car then drove to CID Headquarters to verify if Mushore was actually a detective.

Upon arrival at CID Headquarters entrance, Mushore unlocked and opened the door of the vehicle and bolted out and started running away towards Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Munyanyi gave chase and managed to apprehend Mushore and took him to CID headquarters where it was established that he was not a police officer. H Metro