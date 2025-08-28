TEACHER ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES

A male teacher at Milton High School in Bulawayo, who was accused of improper conduct with learners at the boys-only school, has been acquitted of all charges.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Beverly Madzikatire cleared Tyson Lunga, 36, of all charges, stating that the allegations lacked merit because they were not made in a timely and voluntary manner.

She also said they claimed that he sent them sexually explicit messages, which they also failed to present in court.

He was represented by Ms Constance Mathaba of Makiya and Partners.

In his defence, Ms Mathaba said the allegations lacked merit as most of them occurred at unknown locations and dates.

She argued that the allegations were formulated by two teachers (names withheld) after he was transferred from another school in September last year.

She said Lunga thereafter filed an official complaint with the school head about the rumours, which reportedly fell on deaf ears.

Ms Mathaba said all six counts are a result of the said conspiracy. Chronicle