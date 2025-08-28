CHURCH LEADER IN STEAMY AFFAIR WITH CONGREGANT

What happens in church is supposed to stay in church, but not this time. Major Webster Ngano, a Salvation Army leader, has sent William Booth’s organisation into chaos after allegedly embroiling himself in a steamy affair with congregant Dorcas Mutize. Major Ngano and Mutize, the alleged sinful duo, declined to give a full comment to B-Metro but the whispers of scandal have rippled through the congregation faster than manna from heaven.

Church members, aghast at the drama, reportedly dispatched an emissary to Mutize, a divorcee, warning her of the biblical consequences of entangling herself with a married man.

One disgruntled church member said: “He was no longer staying home, only coming on Sunday morning for the service, then disappearing. When confronted, Dorcas sent this cheeky voice note… The response from her was pure hell-fire.”

The two-minute voice note circulating among congregants packs a hard-hitting verbal punch.

Mutize allegedly called out names including Gogo Nyamapfeka, Ngano’s mother-in-law, and Major Blessing Ngano, warning them to mind their own business.

“I sleep with Ngano,” she states boldly, “and we do not use anyone else’s tools. His organ, my organ — our business. If you can’t satisfy your own partners at home, keep your eyes on your own backyard.”

Her tirade, recorded in Shona left congregants reeling. Others said they took to fasting and prayer to seek strength to deal with it.

In the voice note she told them to focus on their own homes and warned against wasting time gossiping about her intimate life, which she described as a purely private affair.

“Do not mix your righteousness with my business,” she thundered, echoing a Biblical “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Meanwhile, church members said Major Webster Ngano had been transferred to Chegutu following the scandal, but anger simmers among the faithful.

“As a church, we subscribe to a high moral compass,” fumed one member. “What the pastor is doing with a fellow congregant is wrong.

A transfer does not cleanse the stain of a dirty vessel in God’s house.”

Another congregant added: “Dorcas was divorced while the Major was already a member here. She went to him for spiritual guidance, and now this relationship is open.

Umfundisi is living with this lady in Mahatshula. The ex-husband moved to the UK two years ago. This was a rumour before, but now it’s out in the open.”

Mutize, however, insists that the story is fabricated and threatened legal action.

“That story is a lie. will sue if you publish it. I sent that voice note to my ex-husband, not to church members. You are after tarnishing my image.

I’m not having an affair with this man,” she told B-Metro. When asked to provide proof, she requested the reporter call her the next day, claiming it was too sensitive to forward electronically.

Subsequent attempts to reach her went unsuccessful.

Major Ngano initially agreed to a face-to-face discussion but later backed out, saying he had changed his mind and had no comment.

Major Blessing Ngano could also not be reached as phone calls went unanswered.

The unfolding saga has left the Nkulumane congregation in shock.

Whispers of sin, scandal, and secrecy now dominate Sunday prayers, leaving church elders scrambling to restore order.

Some congregants cite the story of David and Bathsheba, warning that even men of God are not immune to temptation, while others pray for divine intervention to cleanse the tainted hearts within their congregation.

The story of Major Webster Ngano and Dorcas Mutize has lit a firestorm of gossip, judgment, and speculation that will not easily be extinguished. B Metro