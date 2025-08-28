CHURCH LEADER IN STEAMY AFFAIR WITH CONGREGANT

What happens in church is supposed to stay in church, but not this time. Major Webster Ngano, a Salvation Army leader, has sent William Booth’s organisation into chaos after allegedly embroiling himself in a steamy affair with congregant Dorcas Mutize. Major Ngano and Mutize, the alleged sinful duo, declined to give a full comment to B-Metro but the whispers of scandal have rippled through the congregation faster than manna from heaven.
Church members,
aghast at the drama, reportedly dispatched an emissary to Mutize, a divorcee,
warning her of the biblical consequences of entangling herself with a married
man.
One disgruntled
church member said: “He was no longer staying home, only coming on Sunday
morning for the service, then disappearing. When confronted, Dorcas sent this
cheeky voice note… The response from her was pure hell-fire.”
The two-minute
voice note circulating among congregants packs a hard-hitting verbal punch.
Mutize
allegedly called out names including Gogo Nyamapfeka, Ngano’s mother-in-law,
and Major Blessing Ngano, warning them to mind their own business.
“I sleep with
Ngano,” she states boldly, “and we do not use anyone else’s tools. His organ,
my organ — our business. If you can’t satisfy your own partners at home, keep
your eyes on your own backyard.”
Her tirade,
recorded in Shona left congregants reeling. Others said they took to fasting
and prayer to seek strength to deal with it.
In the voice
note she told them to focus on their own homes and warned against wasting time
gossiping about her intimate life, which she described as a purely private
affair.
“Do not mix
your righteousness with my business,” she thundered, echoing a Biblical “Let he
who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Meanwhile,
church members said Major Webster Ngano had been transferred to Chegutu
following the scandal, but anger simmers among the faithful.
“As a church,
we subscribe to a high moral compass,” fumed one member. “What the pastor is
doing with a fellow congregant is wrong.
A transfer does
not cleanse the stain of a dirty vessel in God’s house.”
Another
congregant added: “Dorcas was divorced while the Major was already a member
here. She went to him for spiritual guidance, and now this relationship is
open.
Umfundisi is
living with this lady in Mahatshula. The ex-husband moved to the UK two years
ago. This was a rumour before, but now it’s out in the open.”
Mutize,
however, insists that the story is fabricated and threatened legal action.
“That story is
a lie. will sue if you publish it. I
sent that voice note to my ex-husband, not to church members. You are after
tarnishing my image.
I’m not having
an affair with this man,” she told B-Metro. When asked to provide proof, she
requested the reporter call her the next day, claiming it was too sensitive to
forward electronically.
Subsequent
attempts to reach her went unsuccessful.
Major Ngano
initially agreed to a face-to-face discussion but later backed out, saying he
had changed his mind and had no comment.
Major Blessing
Ngano could also not be reached as phone calls went unanswered.
The unfolding
saga has left the Nkulumane congregation in shock.
Whispers of
sin, scandal, and secrecy now dominate Sunday prayers, leaving church elders
scrambling to restore order.
Some
congregants cite the story of David and Bathsheba, warning that even men of God
are not immune to temptation, while others pray for divine intervention to
cleanse the tainted hearts within their congregation.
The story of
Major Webster Ngano and Dorcas Mutize has lit a firestorm of gossip, judgment,
and speculation that will not easily be extinguished. B Metro
