SUPERMARKET IN TROUBLE OVER EXPIRED DRINKS

Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni has fined Gutai Foods Supermarket US$200 for selling expired beverages. The supermarket is located at Mucheke Business Centre, Masvingo.

Magistrate Nyoni also ordered the destruction of the expired beverages that were used as exhibits in court.

The beverages were inspected on November 6, 2024, during an inspection and compliance check by Bruce Maravanyika (38) who is employed by Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) as a compliance officer and Robert Kamudavidzo, an inspector at CPC

The duo inspected Gutai Foods Supermarket and discovered expired beverages, particularly soft drinks that had expired on October 17, 2024.

The expired products were displayed on shelves and within the reach of consumers and this violated the rights of consumers to safety and quality of goods as indicated in section 10 (1) as read with section 51 (1) (a) (2) of the Consumer protection Act Chapter 14:44.

Magistrate Nyoni noted that Gutai Foods had risked the health of customers as some customers consumed the products.

“There are people who have consumed your products and this endangers their health. lt is an expected norm that people continuously check their products. That is why big supermarkets like Pick‘n’Pay and OK will put their products on sale when the expiry date is approaching,” said Nyoni.

Nomunkosi Moyo prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror