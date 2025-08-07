NO U TURN ON WATER METERS, SAYS MAFUME

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has announced that the city’s smart water meter project is underway, with installation expected to be completed by year-end despite fierce opposition from ratepayers.

Residents associations have disputed the proposed imposition of pre-paid water meters across the country saying the move is an assault on the right to water for all as guaranteed in the Constitution.

Harare Residents’ Trust (HRT) said the forced pre-paid meter rollout project was shortsighted, ill-advised and reactionary to long-known challenges affecting water service delivery and billing in local authorities.

However, Mafume said the initiative was aimed at replacing outdated water meters with an intelligent, leak-detecting system to improve accuracy in billing and water management.

So far, 15 000 households have benefited from the pilot phase, with a full city-wide rollout now in progress.

“The water meter project is now on the ground. Agreements are in place, and the meters — manufactured in China — will soon be imported,” Mafume said on Monday on the sidelines of a Town House meeting.

“By year-end, we expect significant improvements in water billing, availability and quality, alongside major rehabilitation works at water treatment facilities.”

The project includes replacing ageing asbestos and zinc pipes, some installed decades ago and upgrading infrastructure at Morton Jaffray Waterworks, Harare’s primary treatment plant.

“The necessary infrastructure is now in place,” Mafume added.

“The first batch of installations will begin shortly, with some work starting in the coming weeks.”

In 2014, Bulawayo City Council was forced to abandon a pre-paid meter water project rollout following protests by residents.

Government said the water meter project would be rolled out across the country, starting with Harare.

The mayor warned those undertaking illegal construction, urging residents to obtain proper documentation before building.

“We urge people to secure solid ownership documents before starting any construction. This will save them from future pain, tears and demolitions. Always consult the city council or local district office before building.”

He said structures built without approval from building inspectors usually collapse, endangering lives.

In a related matter, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe called for collaboration between government and the City of Harare to eliminate land barons who exploit residents through illegal land sales.

“Council must ignore land barons who use name-dropping tactics to intimidate inspectors,” the minister said.

“Illegally constructed houses and buildings should be demolished as soon as construction begins.” Newsday