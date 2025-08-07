NO U TURN ON WATER METERS, SAYS MAFUME

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has announced that the city’s smart water meter project is underway, with installation expected to be completed by year-end despite fierce opposition from ratepayers.
Residents
associations have disputed the proposed imposition of pre-paid water meters
across the country saying the move is an assault on the right to water for all
as guaranteed in the Constitution.
Harare
Residents’ Trust (HRT) said the forced pre-paid meter rollout project was
shortsighted, ill-advised and reactionary to long-known challenges affecting
water service delivery and billing in local authorities.
However, Mafume
said the initiative was aimed at replacing outdated water meters with an
intelligent, leak-detecting system to improve accuracy in billing and water
management.
So far, 15 000
households have benefited from the pilot phase, with a full city-wide rollout
now in progress.
“The water
meter project is now on the ground. Agreements are in place, and the meters —
manufactured in China — will soon be imported,” Mafume said on Monday on the
sidelines of a Town House meeting.
“By year-end,
we expect significant improvements in water billing, availability and quality,
alongside major rehabilitation works at water treatment facilities.”
The project
includes replacing ageing asbestos and zinc pipes, some installed decades ago
and upgrading infrastructure at Morton Jaffray Waterworks, Harare’s primary
treatment plant.
“The necessary
infrastructure is now in place,” Mafume added.
“The first
batch of installations will begin shortly, with some work starting in the
coming weeks.”
In 2014,
Bulawayo City Council was forced to abandon a pre-paid meter water project
rollout following protests by residents.
Government said
the water meter project would be rolled out across the country, starting with
Harare.
The mayor
warned those undertaking illegal construction, urging residents to obtain
proper documentation before building.
“We urge people
to secure solid ownership documents before starting any construction. This will
save them from future pain, tears and demolitions. Always consult the city
council or local district office before building.”
He said
structures built without approval from building inspectors usually collapse,
endangering lives.
In a related
matter, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe called for collaboration between
government and the City of Harare to eliminate land barons who exploit
residents through illegal land sales.
“Council must
ignore land barons who use name-dropping tactics to intimidate inspectors,” the
minister said.
“Illegally
constructed houses and buildings should be demolished as soon as construction
begins.” Newsday
