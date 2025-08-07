USA SUSPENDS VISA PROCESSING IN ZIM

The United States has temporarily suspended the processing of most visa categories in Zimbabwe, claiming that they are high overstay rates and lack of cooperation on migration agreements.

The move is likely to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Zimbabweans.

In a statement posted on their website: the Embassy said: “The US Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, has paused all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas,” reads the statement.

“The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. We are always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse. Applicants with scheduled visa interviews will receive information once appointments can be rescheduled.”

The Embassy said routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal. Herald