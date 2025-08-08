SIKHALA BOOK DISRUPTOR EYES MASVINGO COUNCIL SEAT

Zanu PF Masvingo terror gang ‘leader’, Esau Mutanho who is facing a US$150 000 lawsuit for disrupting Job Sikhala’s book launch and a criminal charge for disorderly conduct is one of the party candidates for a Masvingo City Council by-election.

The Zanu PF primary election is there tomorrow.

Mutanho who is notorious for using violence to disrupt functions and is recorded on videos committing crimes, drives around in and uses Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira’s party vehicle to carry out his activities.

Mutanho has sent out a campaign flier for the Ward 7 party primary elections which will be followed up by the by-election on September 13, 2025.

Mutanho confirmed that he is seeking a Zanu PF ticket for the by-election. Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe said he is out of town and not privy to the by-election details.

Other candidates are Angela Mandipaka and Simbarashe ‘Gweja’ Shonhiwa.

The by-election follows the passing on of CCC’s Tafara Masimba in July. Masvingo Mirror