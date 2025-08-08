AUXILLIA'S DRUG REHABILITATION CENTRE OVERWHELMED

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s drug and substance abuse rehabilitation centre in Mbare, Harare, is overwhelmed, with hundreds of addicts on the waiting list seeking admission in a clear sign of widespread substance abuse in the country.
Auxillia’s
Angel of Hope Foundation’s rehabilitation centre opened on July 12, but hardly
a month later, it already has 90 inmates with over 600 applicants on the
waiting list.
The centre,
with a capacity of 200 inmates, offers free services to individuals struggling
with addiction.
Its month-long
programme includes group therapy, counselling and assessment for reintegration
into society.
“Having been
opened only three weeks ago, it’s already housing more than 90 clients and its
capacity when fully operational is 200 clients. This is very, very
commendable,” Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora told
journalists during a tour of the facility on Wednesday.
The centre has
partnered the Youth Empowerment and Development ministry to provide vocational
training and youth service for participants after completion.
With a waiting
list of around 600, Angel of Hope Foundation administrator Charles Nyamukubva
emphasised the need for more centres, citing widespread substance abuse
challenges across the country.
“We want to
thank the First Lady, Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for coming up with this
idea,” Nyamukubva said.
“Because it’s
for free, it’s going to be all around.
“The centre’s
programme is designed to keep participants occupied, as most have not completed
O’ Level examinations.”
Mombeshora
bemoaned widespread drug and substance abuse in the country and called on
development partners and stakeholders to establish similar centres, emphasising
the need for accessibility and affordability.
“We have always
been advocating for partnerships, partnership with anyone, any Zimbabwean, who
wants to help to build Zimbabwe,” he noted.
“What I also
want to urge them is not to overcharge. I know some of us, when we start
businesses, we then overcharge and most of our population will die.”
Mombeshora said
the government had launched a fund-raising campaign to establish drug and
substance abuse centres in every district.
“As the
government and organisations like Angel of Hope work together, there is growing
optimism that Zimbabwe can overcome substance abuse challenges,” he said.
“With over 600
applications received, the Angel of Hope centre is poised to make a significant
impact in addressing substance abuse in Zimbabwe.”
Zimbabwe is
witnessing widespread drug and substance abuse among mainly the youth
frustrated by the harsh economic climate where jobs are scarce. Government has
declared war on drug lords and users, launching a national anti-drug operation
dubbed No To Dangerous Drugs And illicit Substances; See Something Say
Something.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for stiffer penalties against drug abusers and cartels supplying the intoxicants.
Reports have shown that new admissions at mental health institutions mainly constitute drug abusers, particularly teenagers. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment