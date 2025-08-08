AUXILLIA'S DRUG REHABILITATION CENTRE OVERWHELMED

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s drug and substance abuse rehabilitation centre in Mbare, Harare, is overwhelmed, with hundreds of addicts on the waiting list seeking admission in a clear sign of widespread substance abuse in the country.

Auxillia’s Angel of Hope Foundation’s rehabilitation centre opened on July 12, but hardly a month later, it already has 90 inmates with over 600 applicants on the waiting list.

The centre, with a capacity of 200 inmates, offers free services to individuals struggling with addiction.

Its month-long programme includes group therapy, counselling and assessment for reintegration into society.

“Having been opened only three weeks ago, it’s already housing more than 90 clients and its capacity when fully operational is 200 clients. This is very, very commendable,” Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora told journalists during a tour of the facility on Wednesday.

The centre has partnered the Youth Empowerment and Development ministry to provide vocational training and youth service for participants after completion.

With a waiting list of around 600, Angel of Hope Foundation administrator Charles Nyamukubva emphasised the need for more centres, citing widespread substance abuse challenges across the country.

“We want to thank the First Lady, Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for coming up with this idea,” Nyamukubva said.

“Because it’s for free, it’s going to be all around.

“The centre’s programme is designed to keep participants occupied, as most have not completed O’ Level examinations.”

Mombeshora bemoaned widespread drug and substance abuse in the country and called on development partners and stakeholders to establish similar centres, emphasising the need for accessibility and affordability.

“We have always been advocating for partnerships, partnership with anyone, any Zimbabwean, who wants to help to build Zimbabwe,” he noted.

“What I also want to urge them is not to overcharge. I know some of us, when we start businesses, we then overcharge and most of our population will die.”

Mombeshora said the government had launched a fund-raising campaign to establish drug and substance abuse centres in every district.

“As the government and organisations like Angel of Hope work together, there is growing optimism that Zimbabwe can overcome substance abuse challenges,” he said.

“With over 600 applications received, the Angel of Hope centre is poised to make a significant impact in addressing substance abuse in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe is witnessing widespread drug and substance abuse among mainly the youth frustrated by the harsh economic climate where jobs are scarce. Government has declared war on drug lords and users, launching a national anti-drug operation dubbed No To Dangerous Drugs And illicit Substances; See Something Say Something.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for stiffer penalties against drug abusers and cartels supplying the intoxicants.

Reports have shown that new admissions at mental health institutions mainly constitute drug abusers, particularly teenagers. Newsday