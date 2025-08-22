RAPIST SODOMISES INMATE

A prisoner, serving a 10-year sentence in Harare for raping a minor, allegedly took advantage of his cellmate who was bathing and sodomised him.

The convict, Emmanuel Magede, was found guilty when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi and had his sentence doubled to 22 years in jail.

The court considered the trauma suffered by the complainant, stressing that aggravated indecent assault is not tolerated.

Rwodzi said the courts should protect the rights of inmates.

She also said Magede was not repentant since he was recently convicted of rape.

Prosecutor Loveit Muringwa proved that on July 23, 2025, at around midday, Magede took advantage of the complaint who had bent over while bathing and sodomised him.

Another prisoner, Tinashe Muyambo, allegedly entered the bathroom and witnessed the act.

“Muyambo then told another inmate Antony Chambarambanda that he saw Magede having anal sexual intercourse with the complainant in the bathroom,” the State said.

“Chambarambanda went on to report the matter to Tafadzwa Nembaware, a prison officer, who referred the matter until a police report was made.” Newsday