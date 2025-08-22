MOTHER AND SON LED CAR SMUGGLING RING SMASHED

A suspected car theft and smuggling ring, allegedly operated by a woman and her son, has been busted by detectives in Mutare.
The pair —
Junior Makochera and her son, Marshal Munashe Munyuru — were arrested in
connection with the theft of five luxurious vehicles, stolen in South Africa
and smuggled into Zimbabwe.
The recovered
vehicles include a Toyota Fortuner, Ford Raptor, Mercedes Benz, Legend 50
Toyota GD6, and Ford Ranger.
The South
African owners of the Fortuner, Raptor, and Mercedes Benz have been identified,
while investigations are ongoing to establish ownership of the remaining two
vehicles.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman
Chinyoka, revealed that detectives received a tip-off about Makochera’s alleged
involvement in the thefts.
Makochera who
runs a car sales business in Bindura was found to be at the centre of the
smuggling operation, leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicles.
“Marshal
Munashe Munyuru, of Area 16, Dangamvura, Mutare is Junior Makochera’s son.
Mukochera stays in Chiwaridzo suburb of Bindura. Makochera is a businesswoman
who operates various businesses, including sale of imported vehicles. Munyuru
is self-employed as a car dealer.
“On July 25,
detectives from CID Mutare received information to the effect that Munyuru, who
was wanted by the police in Bindura for fraud, was residing in Dangamvura, and
was suspected to be in possession of five smuggled motor vehicles.
“Detectives
searched Munyuru’s place of residence and found car keys for a Toyota Fortuner
and Ford Raptor in his bedroom. He further revealed that the five motor
vehicles in his possession belonged to his mother, Junior Makochera.
She was
contacted, and admitted that the motor vehicles belong to her and was on her
way to Mutare with the importation papers.
“Detectives
recovered a white Ford Raptor, with no registration numbers, at the house in
Dangamvura. The Ford Raptor is not in the Central Vehicle Registry system.
Munyuru further led detectives to the recovery of a white Toyota Fortuner,
affixed with registration number AFY3564, at a car park in Dangamvura. Keys for
a motor vehicle (ACY3296) were recovered from the Fortuner, and it was
discovered that the vehicle was not in the system.
“Vehicle
registration plates AFY3564 affixed on the Fortuner belong to a BMW X5 silver
in colour owned by Pauline Vimbe, of Mbizvo Extension, Kwekwe, who was not
reachable when detectives contacted her.
“Munyuru
further told detectives that he sold a Mercedes Benz to one Juma. He also said
he was in possession of a Mercedes Benz W205. Grey in colour, which had gone
out with his nephew, Ivin Mobvana. He also revealed that he owns a Toyota
Legend 50, which was driven back to Harare by his mother. Munyuru and the
recovered vehicles, a Fortuner and Raptor, were escorted to ZRP Mutare Central
for further management.
“On the same
day, information was received to the effect that the grey Mercedes
Benz, was now
parked at Munyuru’s residence. Detectives proceeded there and recovered the
vehicle from Patience Munyuru, who said the vehicle belonged to the accused
person.
“ZRP engaged
Interpol, and it was discovered that the Toyota Fortuner’s country of origin is
South Africa, and was stolen in that country on June 11, 2023. The Ford
Raptor was also
stolen in South Africa on November 15, 2023. The grey Mercedes
Benz was also
stolen in South Africa on October 11, 2024,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
He further said
detectives later arrested Makochera after she failed to provide proof of
agreement of sale and other papers showing ownership of the vehicles, which she
claimed she had bought.
The vehicles
were recovered hidden at her relatives’ residencies.
“On August 9,
police made a follow-up, and Makochera was arrested in Dangamvura since she was
an accomplice in the theft of the three vehicles. On being interviewed, she
highlighted that she and Munyuru bought the three vehicles from one Kudzi. She
could not supply any paper work pertaining to the purchase of the
aforementioned vehicles.
“On August 16,
detectives made a follow up and further recovered a Legend 50 Toyota GD6 in
Kuhudzai Village under Chief Zimunya where it was concealed and left in the
custody of Sibusisiwe Muzhunduki. She revealed that the motor vehicle was left
about two weeks ago during the night for safe keeping.
“Munyaradzi
Ndambami, the owner of the house, said he was given the car by Makochera, who
happens to be his mother-in-law for safe keeping. On the same day, detectives
made follow-ups and recovered a White Ford Ranger in Chikanga Mutare from
Ernest Muchakuya. Muchakuya revealed that he was requested by Pauline
Makochera, who is his friend, to keep the vehicle for her aunt, Junior
Makochera since her son, Munyuru, was abusing her motor vehicles.
“The accused
persons have since appeared in court facing allegations of theft of motor
vehicles and the case is at bail application stage,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment