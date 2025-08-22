MOTHER AND SON LED CAR SMUGGLING RING SMASHED

A suspected car theft and smuggling ring, allegedly operated by a woman and her son, has been busted by detectives in Mutare.

The pair — Junior Makochera and her son, Marshal Munashe Munyuru — were arrested in connection with the theft of five luxurious vehicles, stolen in South Africa and smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The recovered vehicles include a Toyota Fortuner, Ford Raptor, Mercedes Benz, Legend 50 Toyota GD6, and Ford Ranger.

The South African owners of the Fortuner, Raptor, and Mercedes Benz have been identified, while investigations are ongoing to establish ownership of the remaining two vehicles.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, revealed that detectives received a tip-off about Makochera’s alleged involvement in the thefts.

Makochera who runs a car sales business in Bindura was found to be at the centre of the smuggling operation, leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicles.

“Marshal Munashe Munyuru, of Area 16, Dangamvura, Mutare is Junior Makochera’s son. Mukochera stays in Chiwaridzo suburb of Bindura. Makochera is a businesswoman who operates various businesses, including sale of imported vehicles. Munyuru is self-employed as a car dealer.

“On July 25, detectives from CID Mutare received information to the effect that Munyuru, who was wanted by the police in Bindura for fraud, was residing in Dangamvura, and was suspected to be in possession of five smuggled motor vehicles.

“Detectives searched Munyuru’s place of residence and found car keys for a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Raptor in his bedroom. He further revealed that the five motor vehicles in his possession belonged to his mother, Junior Makochera.

She was contacted, and admitted that the motor vehicles belong to her and was on her way to Mutare with the importation papers.

“Detectives recovered a white Ford Raptor, with no registration numbers, at the house in Dangamvura. The Ford Raptor is not in the Central Vehicle Registry system. Munyuru further led detectives to the recovery of a white Toyota Fortuner, affixed with registration number AFY3564, at a car park in Dangamvura. Keys for a motor vehicle (ACY3296) were recovered from the Fortuner, and it was discovered that the vehicle was not in the system.

“Vehicle registration plates AFY3564 affixed on the Fortuner belong to a BMW X5 silver in colour owned by Pauline Vimbe, of Mbizvo Extension, Kwekwe, who was not reachable when detectives contacted her.

“Munyuru further told detectives that he sold a Mercedes Benz to one Juma. He also said he was in possession of a Mercedes Benz W205. Grey in colour, which had gone out with his nephew, Ivin Mobvana. He also revealed that he owns a Toyota Legend 50, which was driven back to Harare by his mother. Munyuru and the recovered vehicles, a Fortuner and Raptor, were escorted to ZRP Mutare Central for further management.

“On the same day, information was received to the effect that the grey Mercedes

Benz, was now parked at Munyuru’s residence. Detectives proceeded there and recovered the vehicle from Patience Munyuru, who said the vehicle belonged to the accused person.

“ZRP engaged Interpol, and it was discovered that the Toyota Fortuner’s country of origin is South Africa, and was stolen in that country on June 11, 2023. The Ford

Raptor was also stolen in South Africa on November 15, 2023. The grey Mercedes

Benz was also stolen in South Africa on October 11, 2024,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He further said detectives later arrested Makochera after she failed to provide proof of agreement of sale and other papers showing ownership of the vehicles, which she claimed she had bought.

The vehicles were recovered hidden at her relatives’ residencies.

“On August 9, police made a follow-up, and Makochera was arrested in Dangamvura since she was an accomplice in the theft of the three vehicles. On being interviewed, she highlighted that she and Munyuru bought the three vehicles from one Kudzi. She could not supply any paper work pertaining to the purchase of the aforementioned vehicles.

“On August 16, detectives made a follow up and further recovered a Legend 50 Toyota GD6 in Kuhudzai Village under Chief Zimunya where it was concealed and left in the custody of Sibusisiwe Muzhunduki. She revealed that the motor vehicle was left about two weeks ago during the night for safe keeping.

“Munyaradzi Ndambami, the owner of the house, said he was given the car by Makochera, who happens to be his mother-in-law for safe keeping. On the same day, detectives made follow-ups and recovered a White Ford Ranger in Chikanga Mutare from Ernest Muchakuya. Muchakuya revealed that he was requested by Pauline Makochera, who is his friend, to keep the vehicle for her aunt, Junior Makochera since her son, Munyuru, was abusing her motor vehicles.

“The accused persons have since appeared in court facing allegations of theft of motor vehicles and the case is at bail application stage,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post