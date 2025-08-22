PRIVATE SCHOOLS CANNOT WITHOLD RESULTS, SAYS MINISTER

The Government has reiterated that it is illegal for any school, including private institutions, to withhold Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results due to unpaid school fees.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, on Thursday, clarified that all candidates are entitled to their results and that schools found flouting this directive will face severe consequences.

He said this during the Senate’s Question and Answer session, stressing that the matter is non-negotiable, given the precedent set by previous court cases involving private schools that ultimately lost. Herald