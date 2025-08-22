PRIVATE SCHOOLS CANNOT WITHOLD RESULTS, SAYS MINISTER

The Government has reiterated that it is illegal for any school, including private institutions, to withhold Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results due to unpaid school fees.
Primary and
Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, on Thursday, clarified that all
candidates are entitled to their results and that schools found flouting this
directive will face severe consequences.
He said this
during the Senate’s Question and Answer session, stressing that the matter is
non-negotiable, given the precedent set by previous court cases involving
private schools that ultimately lost. Herald
