AFM PASTOR IN RAGING LAND DISPUTE

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church advisory board chairperson and pastor Titus Murefu has been accused of harassing former farm workers by disconnecting their water supplies despite him failing to pay the full purchase price of the piece of land he is currently occupying.

Murefu allegedly bought Plot 12 in Glen Forest, once a lucrative export flower producing farm, from Errol Tarr, who is now living in the United Kingdom for US$135 000.

NewsDay Weekender understands that the cleric only managed to pay US$13 500 as the deposit some 20 years ago.

Efforts to make Murefu pay the balance have proved futile for Tarr.

Tarr told NewsDay Weekender from his base in the United Kingdom that Murefu is now harassing his former workers, who have been staying at the plot for more than 40 years.

The former workers say their continued stay at the farm is because they are waiting for their pension payouts, which are expected to come out from the purchase of the plot.

“This is a long running story and at its heart is pastor Titus Murefu. More than 20 years ago, our family sold Plot 12 to Murefu,” Tarr said.

“As per the sale agreement, he paid the deposit and took possession of the property and was due to pay the balance within an agreed time.

“This deadline came and went as did the many promises made by him over the years.

“He took full advantage of the situation prevailing at the time and the fact that we were now living out of the country.

“In the meantime, he presented himself as the owner of the property and leased it out to several parties, some farming the land, others using the land as a school and some living in the houses.”

Added Tarr: “Murefu also stripped the plot of all the timber, some nine acres.

“I had promises to ensure that some of my former workers would be fine until the plot was paid for, but his response was to make life difficult for them, even cutting off their water supply.

“To think this man presents himself as a man of God is beyond belief. If he has done this to my family, his tenants and can’t even supply basic water to those with very little, then I dread to think how he must have deceived his own family, colleagues and congregation over the years.

“A true Christian does not live in a fancy house by the racecourse, drive an expensive car, wear smart suits, while he lies and deprives basic needs at the same time taking rents for leasing property he doesn’t even own.”

Tarr said his parents and his mother-in-law have all died waiting for Murefu to pay for the homes they lived in, adding that his grandparents’ ashes were scattered on the plot and “do not rest in peace because of Murefu”.

“What else can be said? I live in a rented house, but have houses and a plot which have been stolen by a Christian,” Tarr fumed.

NewsDay Weekender paid a visit to the plot and were received by 82-year-old Benziloni Chobvani, who is staying with his wife Diana and their 10 children, all born at the plot.

Chobvani talked about the anguish they are facing, saying their life took another turn after they were told that the plot had been sold to Murefu.

“Tarr told us that he had sold the plot, but our pension will be paid after the pastor had finished paying the purchase price within three months,” he said.

“But it is now more than 20 years and although we were told our life would change with our gratuity, but nothing materialised.

“As you can see, I am now old and the new owner has disconnected water supplies and we are now getting it from neighbouring plots. Also, there is no electricity.”

Chobvani added that although their living conditions are poor, they had hope that the cleric would finish off paying the full purchase price of the plot so that they get their pensions.

He said some of his colleagues had since passed on while waiting for the pension payouts, adding that his neighbour, one Yotamu, had also died, with his children now occupying his house.

Chobvani said Yotamu’s children only promised to vacate after receiving their father’s pension payout.

A glance at the former workers’ residences revealed that there were no ablution facilities nor water connections.

Contacted for a comment, Murefu denied the allegations saying he had no agreement with anyone , adding that Tarr’s allegations were meant to tarnish his image.

“The story is full of lies and is clearly defamatory. It is calculated to injure my name and reputation,” Murefu fumed.

“For the record, I do not have such obligations and I believe if their claims are genuine, they would have approached me or the courts.

“They have not done so. I reserve my right to sue for defamatory damages against those who are behind all this.”

When asked about the allegations of refusing to pay the full purchase price of the plot, Murefu said his response above covered those allegations.

“My response suffices it all,” he said.

However, in a court application HCH3871/24 which was once filed by Tarr representing his company Meadowlea Private Limited, which owned the plot, trying to cancel the agreement of sale due to non-payment of the purchase price, the former owner raised questions with respect to the full payment to no avail, saying Murefu had refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the purchase price.

“Due to the non-payment of the purchase price on the due date, the agreement of sale between the parties was cancelled and the property reverted to the ownership of the plaintiff,” the court papers read.

“Despite the cancellation of the agreement of sale, the defendant (Murefu) continued to hold onto the possession of the property, to date.

“Despite the defendant not having paid the full purchase price, without the plaintiff’s permission, the defendant has been leasing the property to third parties, without payment of any single cent to the plaintiff.” Newsday