AFM PASTOR IN RAGING LAND DISPUTE

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church advisory board chairperson and pastor Titus Murefu has been accused of harassing former farm workers by disconnecting their water supplies despite him failing to pay the full purchase price of the piece of land he is currently occupying.
Murefu
allegedly bought Plot 12 in Glen Forest, once a lucrative export flower
producing farm, from Errol Tarr, who is now living in the United Kingdom for
US$135 000.
NewsDay
Weekender understands that the cleric only managed to pay US$13 500 as the
deposit some 20 years ago.
Efforts to make
Murefu pay the balance have proved futile for Tarr.
Tarr told
NewsDay Weekender from his base in the United Kingdom that Murefu is now
harassing his former workers, who have been staying at the plot for more than
40 years.
The former
workers say their continued stay at the farm is because they are waiting for
their pension payouts, which are expected to come out from the purchase of the
plot.
“This is a long
running story and at its heart is pastor Titus Murefu. More than 20 years ago,
our family sold Plot 12 to Murefu,” Tarr said.
“As per the
sale agreement, he paid the deposit and took possession of the property and was
due to pay the balance within an agreed time.
“This deadline
came and went as did the many promises made by him over the years.
“He took full
advantage of the situation prevailing at the time and the fact that we were now
living out of the country.
“In the
meantime, he presented himself as the owner of the property and leased it out
to several parties, some farming the land, others using the land as a school
and some living in the houses.”
Added Tarr:
“Murefu also stripped the plot of all the timber, some nine acres.
“I had promises
to ensure that some of my former workers would be fine until the plot was paid
for, but his response was to make life difficult for them, even cutting off
their water supply.
“To think this
man presents himself as a man of God is beyond belief. If he has done this to
my family, his tenants and can’t even supply basic water to those with very
little, then I dread to think how he must have deceived his own family,
colleagues and congregation over the years.
“A true
Christian does not live in a fancy house by the racecourse, drive an expensive
car, wear smart suits, while he lies and deprives basic needs at the same time
taking rents for leasing property he doesn’t even own.”
Tarr said his
parents and his mother-in-law have all died waiting for Murefu to pay for the
homes they lived in, adding that his grandparents’ ashes were scattered on the
plot and “do not rest in peace because of Murefu”.
“What else can
be said? I live in a rented house, but have houses and a plot which have been
stolen by a Christian,” Tarr fumed.
NewsDay
Weekender paid a visit to the plot and were received by 82-year-old Benziloni
Chobvani, who is staying with his wife Diana and their 10 children, all born at
the plot.
Chobvani talked
about the anguish they are facing, saying their life took another turn after
they were told that the plot had been sold to Murefu.
“Tarr told us
that he had sold the plot, but our pension will be paid after the pastor had
finished paying the purchase price within three months,” he said.
“But it is now
more than 20 years and although we were told our life would change with our
gratuity, but nothing materialised.
“As you can
see, I am now old and the new owner has disconnected water supplies and we are
now getting it from neighbouring plots. Also, there is no electricity.”
Chobvani added
that although their living conditions are poor, they had hope that the cleric
would finish off paying the full purchase price of the plot so that they get
their pensions.
He said some of
his colleagues had since passed on while waiting for the pension payouts,
adding that his neighbour, one Yotamu, had also died, with his children now
occupying his house.
Chobvani said
Yotamu’s children only promised to vacate after receiving their father’s
pension payout.
A glance at the
former workers’ residences revealed that there were no ablution facilities nor
water connections.
Contacted for a
comment, Murefu denied the allegations saying he had no agreement with anyone , adding that Tarr’s allegations were
meant to tarnish his image.
“The story is
full of lies and is clearly defamatory. It is calculated to injure my name and
reputation,” Murefu fumed.
“For the
record, I do not have such obligations and I believe if their claims are
genuine, they would have approached me or the courts.
“They have not
done so. I reserve my right to sue for defamatory damages against those who are
behind all this.”
When asked
about the allegations of refusing to pay the full purchase price of the plot,
Murefu said his response above covered those allegations.
“My response
suffices it all,” he said.
However, in a
court application HCH3871/24 which was once filed by Tarr representing his
company Meadowlea Private Limited, which owned the plot, trying to cancel the
agreement of sale due to non-payment of the purchase price, the former owner
raised questions with respect to the full payment to no avail, saying Murefu
had refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the purchase price.
“Due to the
non-payment of the purchase price on the due date, the agreement of sale
between the parties was cancelled and the property reverted to the ownership of
the plaintiff,” the court papers read.
“Despite the
cancellation of the agreement of sale, the defendant (Murefu) continued to hold
onto the possession of the property, to date.
“Despite the
defendant not having paid the full purchase price, without the plaintiff’s
permission, the defendant has been leasing the property to third parties,
without payment of any single cent to the plaintiff.” Newsday
