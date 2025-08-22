WE ARE UNTOUCHABLE, WE ARE ED'S CHILDREN, SAYS CROSS BORDERS 4ED

There is potential smuggling and abuse of power in Zimbabwe’s cross-border trade after the Cross Borders for ED association claimed its members were “untouchables” due to their affiliation with the President.
Speaking at the
handover of Presidential seed money to Cross Borders 4ED Masvingo provincial
chapter, National Chairperson David Janhi Masomere, popularly known as DJ
Masomere, said members of the association were supposed to buy a member’s card
which comes with several benefits.
Masomere said
if a member was arrested along the way, he would intervene and speak to the
police or the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official on behalf of the
member and name-drop the President’s name.
“The advantages
of being a member and having a card is that we intervene if you are arrested or
if you have any problem with Zimra. I, DJ Masomere, will talk to them and say
these are the President’s children, let them go. You Cross Borders 4ED are
different from others; the 4ED differentiates you from the rest, and if you get
arrested, we will stand with you,” said Masomere.
Masomere
complained that roadblocks were too many from Beitbridge to Masvingo, saying
there should be one search point to allow a smooth flow of goods.
“Minister
(Chadzamira), we have a plea; Cross Borders are crying foul over Panyanda
roadblock. That is a serious one; you won’t pass. We do not want re-searches;
they have become too much.
“You get
searched at the border, and after a few meters, others say you were not
thoroughly searched; we want to redo. They do the same at Bubi, Rutenga,
Ngundu, Chibi Turnoff, Wimpy (Nyanda), so we appeal if it’s possible, Minister,
remove all Zimra at the border and replace them with competent ones so that we
have one search point,” said Masomere.
He said the
President had constructed the Masvingo-Beitbridge road, but the delays caused
by roadblocks were similar to those caused by the old road.
Responding to
Masomere, Chadzamira said the Cross Borders 4ED were important to ZANU PF and
the government, so he would look into the issues raised.
“Your wing is
important to ZANU PF and the government, so we will sit down with others to see
how we can address concerns,” said Chadzamira.
He, however,
said the roadblocks were necessary at times, as the police would be targeting
those smuggling drugs. He also said there were corrupt police officials who
were after fattening their pockets at the blocks.
“We know some
will be smuggling drugs, so the police will be after those. However, we know
some are corrupt and want to fatten their pockets through searches,” said
Chadzamira. TellZimNews
