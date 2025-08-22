WE ARE UNTOUCHABLE, WE ARE ED'S CHILDREN, SAYS CROSS BORDERS 4ED

There is potential smuggling and abuse of power in Zimbabwe’s cross-border trade after the Cross Borders for ED association claimed its members were “untouchables” due to their affiliation with the President.

Speaking at the handover of Presidential seed money to Cross Borders 4ED Masvingo provincial chapter, National Chairperson David Janhi Masomere, popularly known as DJ Masomere, said members of the association were supposed to buy a member’s card which comes with several benefits.

Masomere said if a member was arrested along the way, he would intervene and speak to the police or the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official on behalf of the member and name-drop the President’s name.

“The advantages of being a member and having a card is that we intervene if you are arrested or if you have any problem with Zimra. I, DJ Masomere, will talk to them and say these are the President’s children, let them go. You Cross Borders 4ED are different from others; the 4ED differentiates you from the rest, and if you get arrested, we will stand with you,” said Masomere.

Masomere complained that roadblocks were too many from Beitbridge to Masvingo, saying there should be one search point to allow a smooth flow of goods.

“Minister (Chadzamira), we have a plea; Cross Borders are crying foul over Panyanda roadblock. That is a serious one; you won’t pass. We do not want re-searches; they have become too much.

“You get searched at the border, and after a few meters, others say you were not thoroughly searched; we want to redo. They do the same at Bubi, Rutenga, Ngundu, Chibi Turnoff, Wimpy (Nyanda), so we appeal if it’s possible, Minister, remove all Zimra at the border and replace them with competent ones so that we have one search point,” said Masomere.

He said the President had constructed the Masvingo-Beitbridge road, but the delays caused by roadblocks were similar to those caused by the old road.

Responding to Masomere, Chadzamira said the Cross Borders 4ED were important to ZANU PF and the government, so he would look into the issues raised.

“Your wing is important to ZANU PF and the government, so we will sit down with others to see how we can address concerns,” said Chadzamira.

He, however, said the roadblocks were necessary at times, as the police would be targeting those smuggling drugs. He also said there were corrupt police officials who were after fattening their pockets at the blocks.

“We know some will be smuggling drugs, so the police will be after those. However, we know some are corrupt and want to fatten their pockets through searches,” said Chadzamira. TellZimNews