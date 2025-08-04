POOR MANAGEMENT COST HOSPITALS BILLIONS

Zimbabwe’s biggest hospitals are haemorrhaging billions of dollars in public funds thanks to ghost workers, poor record-keeping, and zero oversight.

A hard-hitting Auditor-General’s report has blown the lid off shocking mismanagement at central hospitals including Mpilo, UBH, Ingutsheni and Parirenyatwa, where salaries were paid to people who no longer work there, drugs vanished from shelves, and unqualified staff were treating patients.

At Mpilo Central Hospital, four employees who resigned months earlier still pocketed ZWL40 million, all because no one bothered to update the payroll.

“The hospital failed to submit monthly staff returns… This allowed resigned employees to continue receiving salaries,” said Acting Auditor-General Mrs Rheah Kujinga, warning that such lapses threaten the entire public health system.

“This led to financial loss due to irregular payments.”

While hospital management claims the money was recovered and that a new system is now in place, the rot goes much deeper.

The report revealed that inventory worth ZiG161 million was missing, donations worth ZiG2,15 billion had no records to back them up, there were no internal audits, and no board existed to provide oversight, which is a violation of national laws.

At United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), a list of key staff including radiographers, doctors, and nurse aides failed to show up for physical verification.

“The employees did not present themselves to the auditors,” the report read. HR also failed to produce leave forms or duty rosters to explain the absences.

“The Human Resources department should ensure that paid time off is properly documented and duty rosters are maintained,” the Auditor-General advised.

Shockingly, some hospital staff were working without valid practising certificates, in breach of the Health Professions Act.

At Ingutsheni Hospital, medicines and supplies simply vanished.

Records showed 1 611 units of Phenobarbitone — but the pharmacy had none.

Fuel, bread, sugar and other supplies were also listed as available but were nowhere to be found.

The report slammed Ingutsheni’s inventory controls and urged regular reconciliations to avoid fraud and drug shortages.

At Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, mismanagement continued with failure to reconcile medical aid payments, unfinished capital projects, and more ghost figures in the books.

In one case, a debtor’s balance was recorded as ZiG5,48 billion in the hospital’s books while the medical aid society said it owed only ZiG4,96 billion.

None of the four central hospitals had functioning management boards despite legal requirements under the Health Service Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

Mrs Kujinga also raised alarm over repeated failures to address findings from previous audits, including as far back as 2020.

Only one out of ten audit recommendations from previous years was fully addressed.

Health watchdogs and citizens are expected to demand accountability, as billions go to waste while hospitals struggle with basics like drugs, salaries, and working equipment.

The Auditor-General’s latest findings raise red flags about deep-rooted corruption, laxity, and failure of leadership in Zimbabwe’s health institutions, a crisis that’s costing both money and lives. Herald