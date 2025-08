Authorities have impounded a total of 143 top-of-the-range cars stolen since 2018 that were smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents.

Among the seized vehicles are luxury models such as Toyota Land Cruisers, BMWs, Jeep Grand Cherokees, Mercedes-Benzes, Range Rovers, and Audi SUVs.

Police investigations revealed that some of the cars had their engine and chassis numbers tampered with to obtain fraudulent local registration. Herald