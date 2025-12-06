CONVICTED MPOFU : I FAILED THE PRESIDENT

In a dramatic twist that captured the courtroom’s attention, business partner Moses Mpofu faced the stark reality of impending imprisonment and, in a moment of unexpected humility, extended a heartfelt apology to President Mnangagwa and the nation.

His show of remorse came as the pre-sentencing inquiry took a pivotal turn, compelling him to confront the repercussions of his actions that had tarnished the Presidential Goat Scheme.

On the cusp of a verdict that could seal his fate, Mpofu could no longer suppress his urge for repentance.

When prosecutor Mr Whisper Mabhaudi pressed him about his apparent lack of remorse towards the people of Zimbabwe, Mpofu responded swiftly, “I want to express my deepest regrets to President Mnangagwa and the entire nation for my missteps.

“My actions contributed to the failure of a noble initiative aimed at supporting our people.”

Mr Mabhaudi’s pointed remarks challenged Mpofu’s sincerity.

“Your silence on the suffering of those affected speaks volumes,” he said, emphasising that it was time for accountability.

Mpofu, a figure clad in khakis and visibly conflicted, met the prosecutor’s scrutiny with a reluctant nod, acknowledging that the apology he harboured within him had been waiting for the right moment to emerge.

“I accept the court’s judgment,” he stated with solemnity, reflecting on the gravity of his conviction.

“Yet, I must clarify that I am not the sole architect of this debacle. This was largely a Blackdeck affair, and I explained my position during my defence.”

When Mr Mabhaudi inquired why he hadn’t addressed the pain inflicted upon the scheme’s beneficiaries, Mpofu articulated a stirring resolve.

“The words for an apology have been swirling in my mind,” he admitted, his voice layered with urgency.

“I intended to demonstrate my remorse, starting with President Mnangagwa. But…”

He trailed off as the prosecutor interjected, suggesting that perhaps the apology was more instinctive than genuine.

Given a rare moment to address the court directly, Mpofu seized the opportunity.

“To the people of Zimbabwe, I am truly sorry. Each day, I regret that the Presidential Goat Scheme did not fulfil its promise.

“As a proud local business figure, I believe in the potential of Government initiatives.”

He then pointed fingers at Blackdeck, attributing negligence to its directors for failing to conduct due diligence.

“Had they been vigilant, they could have exposed the fraudulent documents before it spiralled into this chaos.”

In contrast, co-convict Mike Chimombe wasted no time as his legal counsel, Mr Asheal Mugiya, urgently implored the court to reconsider the presumptive 20-year sentence.

“While the law may suggest a harsh penalty, there are vital mitigating factors that deserve consideration,” he argued passionately, urging the court to reflect upon Chimombe’s role and responsibilities in this complex narrative.

Chimombe’s defence further resonated with moral intricacies.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku delineated how his client was ensnared in events that unfolded well after the tender had been awarded.

“The court identified him merely as a co-perpetrator,” he argued, emphasising that Chimombe could not be deemed the principal perpetrator in this vast web of deceit.

Digging deeper into the State’s negligence, Prof Madhuku asserted: “The tender committee, headed by legal experts, failed to spot the fraud at the earliest stages. Their oversight allowed this travesty to occur.”

With pointed clarity, he called upon the court to recognise the systemic failures that enabled this crisis.

As the courtroom drama unfolded, it became clear that the ramifications transcended mere individual culpability.

Prof Madhuku urged the court to send a resounding message: the failings lay as much with the state machinery as with Mpofu and Chimombe.

“Let it be known that accountability is not confined to the actions of two men but also extends to those tasked with safeguarding public resources,” he implored.

Both men stand on the precipice of judicial judgment, having been convicted last month of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off a staggering US$7,7 million intended for the nation’s goats.

Only a fraction, a mere 4 000 of the promised 85 000 goats, ever made it to the beneficiaries, leaving countless rural families in despair.

Chimombe boasted assets exceeding US$1 million, yet as he gazed at the courtroom floor, he seemed a picture of a man laden with guilt—one who needed to compensate for his actions and provide for his 15 children and three wives.

But the prosecution remained steadfast, armed with the belief that their moral culpability was monumental.

“They enriched themselves at the expense of the fragile and vulnerable, undermining a project meant for the poorest citizens,” Mr Mabhaudi asserted, advocating for a firm sentence that would resonate beyond the walls of the courthouse.

“A lenient sentence would not only tarnish justice but would also rob the impoverished of their voice.”

With the judge listening intently, the courtroom became a battleground for justice, as both sides presented their narratives, each clamouring for a verdict that would dictate the future not just for the accused but for a nation yearning for accountability.

With the final decision looming, the stakes have never been higher.