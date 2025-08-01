MINISTER SNUBS TOP PERFORMING CANDIDATES FOR NSSA TOP POST

The government has sparked fresh outrage at the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) after snubbing two top-performing candidates for the general manager (GM) role and settling for the third lowest applicant.

The Zimbabwe Independent can exclusively reveal that the rejected candidates not only exceeded the 62% benchmark required for the high-stakes role, but also passed rigorous interviews and sensitive security checks.

Documents showed the highflyers were cast aside in favour of then acting GM Charles Shava, who was ranked fifth out of the seven final contenders.

The documents show Shava scored 59,8% following a series of demanding interviews conducted by a private consultant and the now sacked Emmanuel Fundira-led Nssa board.

Last month, Shava was confirmed as substantive GM, replacing Arthur Manase, who resigned while on suspension in September 2023.

The documents expose troubling muscleflexing in the final selection phase.

The consultant had recommended two standout candidates — Gilfern Moyo, who topped the list at 67,6%, and Tendai Kapumha, who followed closely with 65,7%. Also ahead of Shava were Onesimo Musi who scored 61,8% and Henry Chikova, whose mark was 61,5%. All four exceeded or came close to the 62% benchmark.

“Based on the results of the assessment centre and the final oral interview ... the consultant recommends the following top two candidates: Gilfern Moyo and Tendai Kapumha,” the final report reads.

“The consultant facilitated the oral interviews, designed the interview assessment guides and guided the panel on how to administer the interviews. A panel of seven, excluding the board chair, conducted the assessment centre and oral interviews,” the report said.

The Independent understands 10 shortlisted applicants had initially been submitted for psychometric testing. Nine proceeded to security vetting, after which seven were cleared for the final interviews. Two candidates withdrew “for personal reasons”, according to the consultant’s report.

“A total of seven candidates were assessed by the Nssa board, and the consultant facilitated the whole process,” the recruitment dossier states.

On Tuesday, a source close to the process said many in the dismissed Nssa board were shocked when the government’s final decision came through.

“The report was submitted three days after completing the interviews and shared with the top-ranked candidates,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Of the seven assessed, only two met the 62% baseline required for a position of such seniority. Those two names were tabled by the then board and recommended for appointment. What transpired thereafter was quite different. The ministry consulted its own principals, who came up with a separate recommendation and instructed the board to implement it.”

As Shava moved into the top post, insiders said Fundira had already been raising red flags over governance concerns surrounding the appointment.

Labour and Social Welfare minister Edgar Moyo said in his letter terminating Fundira’s chairmanship that the government wanted change at Nssa.

But sources told the Independent the fallout followed Fundira’s protest over why the top-performing candidates were sidelined.

This week, Fundira declined a request for comment. Shava, in an interview last month, said: “As a candidate myself, I may not be privy to some of these things.”

In a rare move, Fundira later responded to his dismissal by sending a detailed letter to Moyo, accusing him of violating the Nssa Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act. The letter was also copied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“My appointment was for four years and expires in May 2028,” Fundira wrote.

“I respectfully bring to your attention that, upon careful examination of the termination letter, I noticed that the stated reason is ‘to lay a new foundation for Nssa’. However, the letter does not cite any section of the Nssa Act or the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act as the basis for this action.”

A new board, chaired by Bulawayo town clerk and retired army major Christopher Dube, was recently announced as the successor.