PETER MUPARUTSA ACCUSED OF A MURDER FOR FAME

Veteran producer and musician, Peter “Cool Dud” Muparutsa (66) of the RUNN Family fame, has found himself at the centre of a storm after being accused by some relatives of the ritual murder of a Mozambican woman for fame during his hey days in music.
The explosive
allegations were thrown at the ageing producer by his grandnephew — Macdonald
Nyamajiya — who claimed that Muparutsa later married him and his two brothers
off to the slain woman’s blood-thirsty avenging spirit.
He alleged that
the woman’s restless ghost has been haunting their family.
The matter was
heard before Chief Mutasa’s community court recently after Muparutsa had
reported Nyamajiya, accusing him of tormenting him through the “frivolous”
allegations.
Muparutsa
produced before the court a tirade of text messages, in which Nyamajiya accused
him of being a heartless murderer and ritualist, who had destroyed his family.
“If you are
free, come to Dangamvura today so that we see each other face-to-face. You know
your stories or give me an address of where you stay so that I come there
myself.
“Let us not
meet in the spirit, but let us meet during daylight, enough is enough,” reads
one of his text messages.
Another
message, dripping with rage, reads: “I am not afraid of you, you are not God.
Personally, it is now boring me because you are responsible for our suffering,
so we have to meet. There shall come a time where we will be assaulting each
other and striking each other with axes.
“I do not want
a grandfather who makes me his scapegoat. What you have done is enough. If you
do anything to me, know that you and your family will perish. Play your guitar
at church later after you have finished appeasing this spirit,” he charged.
Startled by the
venom, Muparutsa confirmed the accusations.
“I am being
accused by my older brother’s daughter’s son of wizardry, possessing goblins,
and causing all the mishaps in their family. I was shocked when I went through
his text messages,” he said.
In response,
Nyamajiya told the court that he had written the offensive messages out of deep
pain.
“My late mother
was a Muparutsa and my father hails from Bocha. However, I grew up within the
Muparutsa family and use their surname.
Growing up, we
were told that he (Peter) has goblins, and that he was being haunted by an
avenging spirit because he killed someone in Mozambique.
“In April, the
spirit started manifesting on my younger brother and we consulted healers, who
told us that our grandfather, Peter, was responsible for it.
“My brother
acted as if he was paralysed and would shout Peter’s name. It is still
happening up to now,” he alleged.
He further
claimed that the spirit insisted that he and his two brothers were spiritually
‘wedded’ to a female goblin by the musician.
“It is said
that he killed a woman of the Tembo Clan, and is the one whose spirit we were
married to. She was from Mozambique.
“The woman
claims she was killed for rituals to enhance his musical fame. Every healer we
consulted pointed an accusing finger at him,” said Nyamajiya.
Another family
member, Bridget Muparutsa, weighed in, saying the allegations have haunted them
for generations.
“We heard about
it as we grew up. We would get married and come back home widowed because our
husbands would have died. We wanted to be here with the rest of the family, but
in the process of taking the matter to Headman Muparutsa, Peter brought the
case before this court,” she said.
The matter took
an unexpected turn after Chief Mutasa ruled that Nyamajiya had no right to sue
Peter.
“Macdonald, you
are not a Muparutsa, it is your mother, who was a Muparutsa. If a Muparutsa
killed someone, it is not possible for the avenging spirit to torment you
because you are not a member of the Muparutsa family by blood.
You cannot come
here accusing your uncle because you are not a Muparutsa. His family should
report him, and not you,” warned Chief Mutasa.
He further
warned Nyamajiya against being dragged in his uncles’ family feuds.
“Do not be too
convinced of what you are hearing — what if it is someone else that is using
his face? Do not be used to fight battles that are not yours. Let the Muparutsa
family approach my court to sue him, not you. I am not favouring anyone in this
matter, but we need to help you guys,” said Chief Mutasa.
Nyamajiya was
fined a beast for disrespecting his uncle.
“You were
disrespectful. For that, you must pay him a beast. You cannot challenge an
elder in this manner,” he ruled.
Chief Mutasa
also ordered the Muparutsa family to unite and consult traditional healers
together to settle the matter. Manica Post
