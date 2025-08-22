PETER MUPARUTSA ACCUSED OF A MURDER FOR FAME

Veteran producer and musician, Peter “Cool Dud” Muparutsa (66) of the RUNN Family fame, has found himself at the centre of a storm after being accused by some relatives of the ritual murder of a Mozambican woman for fame during his hey days in music.

The explosive allegations were thrown at the ageing producer by his grandnephew — Macdonald Nyamajiya — who claimed that Muparutsa later married him and his two brothers off to the slain woman’s blood-thirsty avenging spirit.

He alleged that the woman’s restless ghost has been haunting their family.

The matter was heard before Chief Mutasa’s community court recently after Muparutsa had reported Nyamajiya, accusing him of tormenting him through the “frivolous” allegations.

Muparutsa produced before the court a tirade of text messages, in which Nyamajiya accused him of being a heartless murderer and ritualist, who had destroyed his family.

“If you are free, come to Dangamvura today so that we see each other face-to-face. You know your stories or give me an address of where you stay so that I come there myself.

“Let us not meet in the spirit, but let us meet during daylight, enough is enough,” reads one of his text messages.

Another message, dripping with rage, reads: “I am not afraid of you, you are not God. Personally, it is now boring me because you are responsible for our suffering, so we have to meet. There shall come a time where we will be assaulting each other and striking each other with axes.

“I do not want a grandfather who makes me his scapegoat. What you have done is enough. If you do anything to me, know that you and your family will perish. Play your guitar at church later after you have finished appeasing this spirit,” he charged.

Startled by the venom, Muparutsa confirmed the accusations.

“I am being accused by my older brother’s daughter’s son of wizardry, possessing goblins, and causing all the mishaps in their family. I was shocked when I went through his text messages,” he said.

In response, Nyamajiya told the court that he had written the offensive messages out of deep pain.

“My late mother was a Muparutsa and my father hails from Bocha. However, I grew up within the Muparutsa family and use their surname.

Growing up, we were told that he (Peter) has goblins, and that he was being haunted by an avenging spirit because he killed someone in Mozambique.

“In April, the spirit started manifesting on my younger brother and we consulted healers, who told us that our grandfather, Peter, was responsible for it.

“My brother acted as if he was paralysed and would shout Peter’s name. It is still happening up to now,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the spirit insisted that he and his two brothers were spiritually ‘wedded’ to a female goblin by the musician.

“It is said that he killed a woman of the Tembo Clan, and is the one whose spirit we were married to. She was from Mozambique.

“The woman claims she was killed for rituals to enhance his musical fame. Every healer we consulted pointed an accusing finger at him,” said Nyamajiya.

Another family member, Bridget Muparutsa, weighed in, saying the allegations have haunted them for generations.

“We heard about it as we grew up. We would get married and come back home widowed because our husbands would have died. We wanted to be here with the rest of the family, but in the process of taking the matter to Headman Muparutsa, Peter brought the case before this court,” she said.

The matter took an unexpected turn after Chief Mutasa ruled that Nyamajiya had no right to sue Peter.

“Macdonald, you are not a Muparutsa, it is your mother, who was a Muparutsa. If a Muparutsa killed someone, it is not possible for the avenging spirit to torment you because you are not a member of the Muparutsa family by blood.

You cannot come here accusing your uncle because you are not a Muparutsa. His family should report him, and not you,” warned Chief Mutasa.

He further warned Nyamajiya against being dragged in his uncles’ family feuds.

“Do not be too convinced of what you are hearing — what if it is someone else that is using his face? Do not be used to fight battles that are not yours. Let the Muparutsa family approach my court to sue him, not you. I am not favouring anyone in this matter, but we need to help you guys,” said Chief Mutasa.

Nyamajiya was fined a beast for disrespecting his uncle.

“You were disrespectful. For that, you must pay him a beast. You cannot challenge an elder in this manner,” he ruled.

Chief Mutasa also ordered the Muparutsa family to unite and consult traditional healers together to settle the matter. Manica Post