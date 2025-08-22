CHIWENGA SCOUTS FOR INVESTMENTS IN IN INDIA

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who arrived here on Friday morning, has hit the ground running and engaged a major Indian diamond processing firm.
Hari Krishna
Exports, one of the leading global diamond processors with a manufacturing
capacity of over 400,000 carats of diamonds annually, is keen to establish
producer synergies and is targeting Zimbabwe for partnership in diamond value
addition.
On its part,
Zimbabwe has identified diamond value addition as a key component in growing
the mining industry into a US$12 billion sector by 2030.
Vice President
Chiwenga extended an invitation to the Krishnas, the founders of Hari Krishna
Exports, to explore potential partnerships with Zimbabwean companies.
He presented a
strong investment case, impressing upon the Krishnas the mutual benefits of
collaboration in the diamond sector.
The chairman of
the group, Mr Savjibhai Dolakia, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of
working with Zimbabwe.
He said his
team is eager to explore opportunities and plans to visit Zimbabwe soon to
discuss potential ventures in greater detail.
This engagement
marks a key step in strengthening economic ties between Zimbabwe and India,
particularly in the lucrative diamond industry. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment