CHIWENGA SCOUTS FOR INVESTMENTS IN IN INDIA



Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who arrived here on Friday morning, has hit the ground running and engaged a major Indian diamond processing firm.

Hari Krishna Exports, one of the leading global diamond processors with a manufacturing capacity of over 400,000 carats of diamonds annually, is keen to establish producer synergies and is targeting Zimbabwe for partnership in diamond value addition.

On its part, Zimbabwe has identified diamond value addition as a key component in growing the mining industry into a US$12 billion sector by 2030.

Vice President Chiwenga extended an invitation to the Krishnas, the founders of Hari Krishna Exports, to explore potential partnerships with Zimbabwean companies.

He presented a strong investment case, impressing upon the Krishnas the mutual benefits of collaboration in the diamond sector.

The chairman of the group, Mr Savjibhai Dolakia, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of working with Zimbabwe.

He said his team is eager to explore opportunities and plans to visit Zimbabwe soon to discuss potential ventures in greater detail.

This engagement marks a key step in strengthening economic ties between Zimbabwe and India, particularly in the lucrative diamond industry. Herald