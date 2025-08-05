OPPOSITION IS DEAD

Opposition political parties in Zimbabwe have failed to nominate candidates for several by elections held across the country amid concern over the death of democratic forces challenging the ruling Zanu PF party in Parliament and councils across the country.
The opposition
parties including the embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Movement
for Democratic Change (MDC) and several others have endured myriad challenges
that have seen Zanu PF consolidate power as voter apathy continues to wreak
havoc in the byelections.
The ruling
party, Zanu PF, has been accused of employing a variety of strategies to
solidify its hold on power, such as Constitution modification, manipulation of
State institutions and stifling opposition, a charge the party denies.
Economic
difficulties and a contentious political environment, characterised by
allegations of electoral fraud and violations of human rights, have also
exacerbated the situation.
Zanu PF
recently swept to victory in local authority by-elections held in Epworth ward
6 and Chinhoyi ward 14, amid widespread voter apathy and concerns over the
fairness of the electoral process.
In Epworth ward
6, Zanu PF candidate Civilised Bushe won with a landslide, garnering 3 022
votes, while MDC-T’s Alice Nyahunzvi managed a paltry 120 votes with
independent candidate Peter Nyapetwa getting 23 votes.
In ward 14
Chinhoyi, Zanu PF’s Solomon Bizwork got 599 votes, while independent candidate
Hope Zimbiri came second with 194 votes.
Zanu-PF secured
a clean sweep in six by-elections held in Chikomba, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mazowe and
Marondera rural district councils.
The ruling
party won in Gutu RDC wards 10 and 14 and Mazowe RDC ward 19 where it was
uncontested as opposition parties failed to field candidates.
In Chikomba RDC
ward 10, ZanuPF’s Tafadzwa Mukandi defeated independent challenger Joseph
Macheke with 447 votes to 290, while in Chiredzi RDC ward 4 ruling party
candidate Austin Phikelele garnered 1 577 votes against independent candidate
Mucheke’s 265.
Speaking to
NewsDay yesterday, political commentators and opposition party spokesmen
bemoaned the manipulation of Zimbabwean laws to the advantage of Zanu PF.
MDC
spokesperson Chengetai Guta blamed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s
“unjust” electoral operations to for fuelling voter apathy, with an estimate of
only 25% of registered voters participating in the byelections.
“We see serious
State interference and Zec in its operations, has not demonstrated fairness in
being the arbiter for such important democratic processes.
“As you’d
recall, we had 87 candidates from the MDC who were struck off the election
unfairly. And on the other hand, you had candidates from CCC who went after
nomination.
“Zec remains
our greatest undoing as a nation. The reason being, it was, according to the
Constitution, supposed to be an independent commission, independent from State
interference.”
Zec denies the
charge.
Guta also noted
the serious voter apathy dogging local elections.
“Look, only
about 25% of registered voters participated in the election, of course. Zanu PF
had a big margin. But this is attributed to the evident vote buying.
Political
analyst Tendai Ruben Mbofana echoed similar sentiments.
“The opposition
in Zimbabwe is captured. Here I am not even talking about Sengezo Tshabangu,
who is the obvious one. We are talking about even Nelson Chamisa himself and
all these other parties that call themselves opposition. It is dead.
“We cannot say
we have an opposition. The opposition in Zimbabwe is dead. The future,
unfortunately, is not easy. Leaders do not emerge everyday,” he said.
Chamisa quit
the CCC last year, saying it had been infiltrated.
Mbofana called
for the restructuring of the opposition political space.
“But we now
need a leader to stand up and be counted. But as I have said, leaders do not
emerge everyday. Yes, we already have some people who come up and say we are
opposition.
“But they do
not have the charisma, you know. So what we need now, the future, what the
future needs is someone who, a leader who emerges and fills the gap that has
been abandoned by the likes of Chamisa,” he said. Newsday
