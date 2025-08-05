OPPOSITION IS DEAD



Opposition political parties in Zimbabwe have failed to nominate candidates for several by elections held across the country amid concern over the death of democratic forces challenging the ruling Zanu PF party in Parliament and councils across the country.

The opposition parties including the embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and several others have endured myriad challenges that have seen Zanu PF consolidate power as voter apathy continues to wreak havoc in the byelections.

The ruling party, Zanu PF, has been accused of employing a variety of strategies to solidify its hold on power, such as Constitution modification, manipulation of State institutions and stifling opposition, a charge the party denies.

Economic difficulties and a contentious political environment, characterised by allegations of electoral fraud and violations of human rights, have also exacerbated the situation.

Zanu PF recently swept to victory in local authority by-elections held in Epworth ward 6 and Chinhoyi ward 14, amid widespread voter apathy and concerns over the fairness of the electoral process.

In Epworth ward 6, Zanu PF candidate Civilised Bushe won with a landslide, garnering 3 022 votes, while MDC-T’s Alice Nyahunzvi managed a paltry 120 votes with independent candidate Peter Nyapetwa getting 23 votes.

In ward 14 Chinhoyi, Zanu PF’s Solomon Bizwork got 599 votes, while independent candidate Hope Zimbiri came second with 194 votes.

Zanu-PF secured a clean sweep in six by-elections held in Chikomba, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mazowe and Marondera rural district councils.

The ruling party won in Gutu RDC wards 10 and 14 and Mazowe RDC ward 19 where it was uncontested as opposition parties failed to field candidates.

In Chikomba RDC ward 10, ZanuPF’s Tafadzwa Mukandi defeated independent challenger Joseph Macheke with 447 votes to 290, while in Chiredzi RDC ward 4 ruling party candidate Austin Phikelele garnered 1 577 votes against independent candidate Mucheke’s 265.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, political commentators and opposition party spokesmen bemoaned the manipulation of Zimbabwean laws to the advantage of Zanu PF.

MDC spokesperson Chengetai Guta blamed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s “unjust” electoral operations to for fuelling voter apathy, with an estimate of only 25% of registered voters participating in the byelections.

“We see serious State interference and Zec in its operations, has not demonstrated fairness in being the arbiter for such important democratic processes.

“As you’d recall, we had 87 candidates from the MDC who were struck off the election unfairly. And on the other hand, you had candidates from CCC who went after nomination.

“Zec remains our greatest undoing as a nation. The reason being, it was, according to the Constitution, supposed to be an independent commission, independent from State interference.”

Zec denies the charge.

Guta also noted the serious voter apathy dogging local elections.

“Look, only about 25% of registered voters participated in the election, of course. Zanu PF had a big margin. But this is attributed to the evident vote buying.

Political analyst Tendai Ruben Mbofana echoed similar sentiments.

“The opposition in Zimbabwe is captured. Here I am not even talking about Sengezo Tshabangu, who is the obvious one. We are talking about even Nelson Chamisa himself and all these other parties that call themselves opposition. It is dead.

“We cannot say we have an opposition. The opposition in Zimbabwe is dead. The future, unfortunately, is not easy. Leaders do not emerge everyday,” he said.

Chamisa quit the CCC last year, saying it had been infiltrated.

Mbofana called for the restructuring of the opposition political space.

“But we now need a leader to stand up and be counted. But as I have said, leaders do not emerge everyday. Yes, we already have some people who come up and say we are opposition.

“But they do not have the charisma, you know. So what we need now, the future, what the future needs is someone who, a leader who emerges and fills the gap that has been abandoned by the likes of Chamisa,” he said. Newsday