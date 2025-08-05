FATHER BEATS UP SON TO DEATH

Orchard
Muchemwa connived with his two brothers, Batsirai and Shine Nyerenyere, to
fatally assault his son Major Muchemwa (20) after accusing him of stealing
their household groceries and a jacket.
Orchard and Batsirai have since appeared in court facing murder charges and were released on US$100 bail each. Nyerenyere is on the run.
On the fateful
day, the trio tied the victim to a tree, took off his clothes and poured cold
water on him before taking turns to unleash fatal strokes with sticks all over
the boy’s body.
The barbaric
attacks, which lasted for more than two minutes, were recorded using one of the
attackers’ mobile phone device while the maker of the video was seemingly
celebrating.
The 90 seconds
clip shows how Major begged for help and forgiveness from his father, who
unleashed terror on his own blood. The trio justified their actions claiming
they were following a Bible scripture, which demands that a father must groom
his children in a way that he deems fit.
Meanwhile,
burial is yet to be conducted as the family was awaiting post-mortem results
which were due for release yesterday.
The victim’s
sister, Ebby Muchemwa, told H-Metro that the family is still in shock following
the incident and she is demanding justice for her brother.
“As his elder
sister, I am not justifying his actions, but the way he was assaulted was fatal
to the extent that after the attacks, he could not even walk.
“This was
barbaric, I could not help it when I saw Major after the assault, he asked to
be led to his bedroom where he died in his sleep from the injuries sustained
from the assault.
“I am
heartbroken, how can a father beat up his own child to such an extent all
because of a loaf of bread, less than a kg of meat and a jacket.
“They all have
to face the law and despite being granted bail which we felt was too weak from
the courts, we want them to be punished for taking my brothers’ life,” said
Ebby.
On the fateful
day, Major was asked to prepare the last portion of meat in their house as
relish for his mother who was about to travel but failed to present the cooked
meat upon demand.
His mother
intended to carry the meat as a meal on her journey.
The victim was
also accused of stealing his uncle, Batsirai’s jacket that was left hanging
behind their kitchen door.
However, the
jacket was later found and returned to its owner.
Ebby admits
that his brother was ill-behaved just like any other boy child but that never
warranted his death at the hands of his parents.
“I don’t know
how I will live with this idea that my father killed my brother, tototya here
kugara pamba nekuti vanatinoba. I had a few brushes with my brother Major after
he stole some of my shoes.
“After a few
flogs and talks he returned the shoes and he never took anything from me again.
“He had
returned the same jacket which he was assaulted for after he was found wearing
it, some of the missing groceries were also found at home,” she said. H Metro
