FATHER BEATS UP SON TO DEATH

A barbaric act unfolded in Nyerenyere Village in Mutoko last week on Tuesday when a man took his own son’s life after accusing him of stealing a loaf of bread and meat.

Orchard Muchemwa connived with his two brothers, Batsirai and Shine Nyerenyere, to fatally assault his son Major Muchemwa (20) after accusing him of stealing their household groceries and a jacket.

Orchard and Batsirai have since appeared in court facing murder charges and were released on US$100 bail each. Nyerenyere is on the run.

On the fateful day, the trio tied the victim to a tree, took off his clothes and poured cold water on him before taking turns to unleash fatal strokes with sticks all over the boy’s body.

The barbaric attacks, which lasted for more than two minutes, were recorded using one of the attackers’ mobile phone device while the maker of the video was seemingly celebrating.

The 90 seconds clip shows how Major begged for help and forgiveness from his father, who unleashed terror on his own blood. The trio justified their actions claiming they were following a Bible scripture, which demands that a father must groom his children in a way that he deems fit.

Meanwhile, burial is yet to be conducted as the family was awaiting post-mortem results which were due for release yesterday.

The victim’s sister, Ebby Muchemwa, told H-Metro that the family is still in shock following the incident and she is demanding justice for her brother.

“As his elder sister, I am not justifying his actions, but the way he was assaulted was fatal to the extent that after the attacks, he could not even walk.

“This was barbaric, I could not help it when I saw Major after the assault, he asked to be led to his bedroom where he died in his sleep from the injuries sustained from the assault.

“I am heartbroken, how can a father beat up his own child to such an extent all because of a loaf of bread, less than a kg of meat and a jacket.

“They all have to face the law and despite being granted bail which we felt was too weak from the courts, we want them to be punished for taking my brothers’ life,” said Ebby.

On the fateful day, Major was asked to prepare the last portion of meat in their house as relish for his mother who was about to travel but failed to present the cooked meat upon demand.

His mother intended to carry the meat as a meal on her journey.

The victim was also accused of stealing his uncle, Batsirai’s jacket that was left hanging behind their kitchen door.

However, the jacket was later found and returned to its owner.

Ebby admits that his brother was ill-behaved just like any other boy child but that never warranted his death at the hands of his parents.

“I don’t know how I will live with this idea that my father killed my brother, tototya here kugara pamba nekuti vanatinoba. I had a few brushes with my brother Major after he stole some of my shoes.

“After a few flogs and talks he returned the shoes and he never took anything from me again.

“He had returned the same jacket which he was assaulted for after he was found wearing it, some of the missing groceries were also found at home,” she said. H Metro