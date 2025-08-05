I CAN SPRING RAPE SUSPECT FROM JAIL

A Bulawayo court interpreter allegedly posed as a senior court official and demanded a bribe to secure the release of a rape suspect from prison.

Affic Sabwe (49), who works at Tredgold Magistrates’ Court, was arrested on 31 July and charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Sabwe approached Tatenda Jekecha between 14 and 18 July 2025, claiming he had the power to pull strings and get Jekecha’s relative, Sunny Bhebhe, released from Khami Prison, where he was remanded on rape charges.

“Sabwe misrepresented himself as a senior court official and said he could influence Bhebhe’s release,” reads the NPAZ outline.

He allegedly demanded US$500. On 14 July, he reportedly received US$20 “for phone calls” and on 18 July, he was handed US$400 by Jekecha and Moreblessing Chipomho, who is Bhebhe’s wife.

Sabwe allegedly promised that Bhebhe would be out by 25 July but the deal fell apart.

Smelling a rat, Jekecha reported the matter to police, and Sabwe was swiftly arrested.

He appeared in court and was released on US$100 bail. Conditions include weekly reporting to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU), no interference with witnesses, and strict residence at his stated address.

The case was remanded to 25 August. H Metro