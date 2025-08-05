I CAN SPRING RAPE SUSPECT FROM JAIL

A Bulawayo court interpreter allegedly posed as a senior court official and demanded a bribe to secure the release of a rape suspect from prison.
Affic Sabwe
(49), who works at Tredgold Magistrates’ Court, was arrested on 31 July and
charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Sabwe approached Tatenda
Jekecha between 14 and 18 July 2025, claiming he had the power to pull strings
and get Jekecha’s relative, Sunny Bhebhe, released from Khami Prison, where he
was remanded on rape charges.
“Sabwe
misrepresented himself as a senior court official and said he could influence
Bhebhe’s release,” reads the NPAZ outline.
He allegedly
demanded US$500. On 14 July, he reportedly received US$20 “for phone calls” and
on 18 July, he was handed US$400 by Jekecha and Moreblessing Chipomho, who is
Bhebhe’s wife.
Sabwe allegedly
promised that Bhebhe would be out by 25 July but the deal fell apart.
Smelling a rat,
Jekecha reported the matter to police, and Sabwe was swiftly arrested.
He appeared in
court and was released on US$100 bail. Conditions include weekly reporting to
the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU), no interference with witnesses, and
strict residence at his stated address.
The case was
remanded to 25 August. H Metro
