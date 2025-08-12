ONLY REAL OWNERS CAN RECLAIM IMPOUNDED CARS : COPS

In an effort to bring traffic safety and order on the roads, vehicles impounded for various offenses will only be released to the real owners as per the official vehicle registry records, senior cop has said.

In a traffic safety campaign held at Mbare Musika at the weekend, officer commanding Harare province, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru urged motorists to change vehicle ownership.

“Police have noted with concern the issue to do with change of vehicle ownership during our operations,” said Comm Chikunguru.

“A number of vehicles are being driven or owned by fourth or the fifth person due to failure of changing ownership.

“This is making it difficult to account for some traffic violations being committed by some motorists.

“We are urging motorists to consider changing ownership of their vehicles.

“If your vehicle is impounded, we will not release it until we find the correct owner of the vehicle,” said Comm Chikunguru.

A number of Kombi drivers have been failing to collect their impounded vehicles taken to Chikurubi Support Unit yard.

Some motorists have been failing to change ownership with the intention to resale.

“I didn’t change ownership because I wanted to sell the car later.

“This is my new car, and I want to top up after raising more dollars for a better car,” said one of the motorists. H Metro