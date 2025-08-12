DAD KILLS SON OVER FAILED POLICE TEST

A 41-year-old Waterfalls man was on Sunday arrested for assaulting his son to death over failing to pass police recruitment tests.

Gibson Munyoro, a security officer, was reported to have sent his son, Ngonidzashe Munyoro to Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot) for police interviews on July 29, 2025.

He was 19.

On August 2, 2025 Ngonidzashe was sent back home as he was deemed not fit for police duties.

He was questioned about the failure, and his answer did not satisfy the father.

Gibson was reported to have physically assaulted Ngonidzashe after tying his hands and legs leading to his death.

It is understood that Gibson placed an iron bar between the tied legs and hands and suspended him between two tables and assaulted Ngonidzashe using a baton stick.

Ngonidzashe was reported to have shouted for help as he was being assaulted and Gibson threatened people who were there, warning them not to interfere.

Ngonidzashe was saved from further assaults upon the arrival of his mother, Ruvimbo Masunga when she was informed about the ruthless attack .

Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.

Ruvimbo managed to restrain Gibson, got help from the other people to take the son inside the house where he breathed his last.

Gibson was arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a murder case involving a teenager and his biological father.

“Full details will be released in due course,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro