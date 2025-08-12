KUROVA GUVA AND TOMSTONE UNVEILING

The unveiling of tombstones has become a contentious issue, as some people replace the traditional practice of honouring the dead with the more ‘‘religious” ceremony that is prevalent these days.

As numerous families prepared to unveil tombstones during Heroes and Defence Forces Day, the debate regarding the appropriate conduct of these ceremonies was revived.

Tombstone unveiling ceremonies are mainly done during the Heroes holiday as it is considered the freest period of the year when the working class is on a break, students are of midyear break while the rural folk is not worrying about farming.

There are some Christians who feel misled by traditional leaders, who blend the unveiling with the traditional “Kurova Makuva”.

The Christians have found themselves in conflict with their families over participation in the traditional ceremonies, including financial contributions without attending.

Various traditional and church leaders who spoke on the issue, all urged families to treat each ceremony with the respect and distinction it deserves.

Chief Chinamhora, whose real name is Richard Jeyi, urged people to avoid conflating tombstone unveilings with “kurova kwemakuva”.

He warned of the negative consequences that can arise from neglecting proper traditional procedures.

‘‘Kurova kwemakuva and tombstone unveiling are distinct ceremonies,’’ he stated.

‘‘In August, many families will engage in traditional rituals to bring back the spirits of their deceased relatives.

‘‘These rituals must be conducted correctly, with the right people involved from start to finish.’’

He emphasized that every family member should participate, whether through financial contributions or providing labour.

‘‘Shortcuts in traditional rituals can lead to bad omens,’’ he cautioned.

‘‘Some families may even find themselves facing serious issues, such as crime, because they fail to observe customs.’’

Chief Chinamhora reminded families of the spiritual significance of certain trees used in rituals and urged them to respect these traditions.

‘‘As we gather during the Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays, let us reflect on our identity, culture, and natural resources. These elements distinguish us from other nations.

‘‘Some family members are ever committing crimes that people began to ask why this so and so family are in murder, rape and robbery cases for example.

‘‘It is because of failing to observe traditional rituals according to custom.

‘‘Vamwe vanodziya miti isingatenderwe pachivanhu chedu, yakafanana nemuti unonzi muparamhosva.

‘‘People tend to overlook these things whenever they gather as families and it haunts them.

‘‘Trees like Muchakata or Muhacha, must not be used in setting fire for they have a spiritual significance.

‘‘Our ancestors were used to kneel at Muchakata and receive food,’’ said Chief Chinamhora.

Apostle Stephen Mangwanya of the New United Apostolic Faith Church acknowledged that some families engage church members for tombstone unveilings while simultaneously observing “kurova kwemakuva”.

‘‘The unveiling of tombstones is biblical,’’ said Apostle Mangwanya. ‘‘However, many family leaders are conducting both ceremonies at different times but within the same period.

‘‘They invite us for the unveiling on a Saturday after they have observed kurova kwemakuva on Friday.

‘‘This misleads many Christians into contributing funds that are often diverted to buy traditional beer ingredients for kurova kwemakuva.’’

He emphasized that tombstone unveiling is rooted in Scripture, citing Genesis 35:19-20, where Jacob erected a pillar on Rachel’s grave.

‘‘We conduct the ceremony by promoting unity among family members.

‘‘They are fooling a number of Christians by asking for their contributions in the name of tombstone unveiling and use some funds to buy rapoko, yeast and other items used to prepare traditional beer for kurohwa kweguva.

‘‘It affects some church members upon discovering the tricky while others fully participate and confess after the ceremonies.’’

Apostle Benjamin Joseph Murata of New Life Pentecostal church reiterated the importance of remembering the deeds of departed souls without veering into ancestor worship.

‘‘We do not worship our ancestors but honour their contributions,’’ he said.

‘‘During memorial services, we highlight their works, which is biblical.

‘‘Just as we commemorate our national heroes, we also remember our relatives through tombstone unveilings.

‘‘There is nothing unholy about this.’’

Apostle Murata pointed out that while they respect the memory of the deceased, they do not engage in rituals to summon spirits, differentiating their practices from the traditional rituals.

‘‘As church we are urging our members to attend the Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorates to be held in various provinces.

‘‘We as well urge them to take part in remembering their relatives who died at unveiling of tombstones, there is nothing heathen in that.

‘‘Other nations respect their ancestors for their works so as our nation.

‘‘We saw the renaming of some roads and streets into our own people’s names, such is important.

‘‘In the Bible, Exodus 39 verse 7, Moses spoke about the stone for memorial as well as Genesis 35 verses 19 and 20 when Jacob talked about the remembering of his late wife, Rachel,’’ said Apostle Murata.

The overlap of tombstone unveilings with National Heroes Day has been seen as a divine coincidence, with many viewing their departed relatives as heroes and heroines. H Metro