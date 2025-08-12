KUROVA GUVA AND TOMSTONE UNVEILING

The unveiling of tombstones has become a contentious issue, as some people replace the traditional practice of honouring the dead with the more ‘‘religious” ceremony that is prevalent these days.
As numerous
families prepared to unveil tombstones during Heroes and Defence Forces Day,
the debate regarding the appropriate conduct of these ceremonies was revived.
Tombstone
unveiling ceremonies are mainly done during the Heroes holiday as it is
considered the freest period of the year when the working class is on a break,
students are of midyear break while the rural folk is not worrying about
farming.
There are some
Christians who feel misled by traditional leaders, who blend the unveiling with
the traditional “Kurova Makuva”.
The Christians
have found themselves in conflict with their families over participation in the
traditional ceremonies, including financial contributions without attending.
Various
traditional and church leaders who spoke on the issue, all urged families to treat each ceremony
with the respect and distinction it deserves.
Chief
Chinamhora, whose real name is Richard Jeyi, urged people to avoid conflating
tombstone unveilings with “kurova kwemakuva”.
He warned of
the negative consequences that can arise from neglecting proper traditional
procedures.
‘‘Kurova
kwemakuva and tombstone unveiling are distinct ceremonies,’’ he stated.
‘‘In August,
many families will engage in traditional rituals to bring back the spirits of
their deceased relatives.
‘‘These rituals
must be conducted correctly, with the right people involved from start to
finish.’’
He emphasized
that every family member should participate, whether through financial
contributions or providing labour.
‘‘Shortcuts in
traditional rituals can lead to bad omens,’’ he cautioned.
‘‘Some families
may even find themselves facing serious issues, such as crime, because they
fail to observe customs.’’
Chief
Chinamhora reminded families of the spiritual significance of certain trees
used in rituals and urged them to respect these traditions.
‘‘As we gather
during the Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays, let us reflect on our identity,
culture, and natural resources. These elements distinguish us from other
nations.
‘‘Some family
members are ever committing crimes that people began to ask why this so and so
family are in murder, rape and robbery cases for example.
‘‘It is because
of failing to observe traditional rituals according to custom.
‘‘Vamwe
vanodziya miti isingatenderwe pachivanhu chedu, yakafanana nemuti unonzi
muparamhosva.
‘‘People tend
to overlook these things whenever they gather as families and it haunts them.
‘‘Trees like
Muchakata or Muhacha, must not be used in setting fire for they have a
spiritual significance.
‘‘Our ancestors
were used to kneel at Muchakata and receive food,’’ said Chief Chinamhora.
Apostle Stephen
Mangwanya of the New United Apostolic Faith Church acknowledged that some
families engage church members for tombstone unveilings while simultaneously
observing “kurova kwemakuva”.
‘‘The unveiling
of tombstones is biblical,’’ said Apostle Mangwanya. ‘‘However, many family
leaders are conducting both ceremonies at different times but within the same
period.
‘‘They invite
us for the unveiling on a Saturday after they have observed kurova kwemakuva on
Friday.
‘‘This misleads
many Christians into contributing funds that are often diverted to buy
traditional beer ingredients for kurova kwemakuva.’’
He emphasized
that tombstone unveiling is rooted in Scripture, citing Genesis 35:19-20, where
Jacob erected a pillar on Rachel’s grave.
‘‘We conduct
the ceremony by promoting unity among family members.
‘‘They are
fooling a number of Christians by asking for their contributions in the name of
tombstone unveiling and use some funds to buy rapoko, yeast and other items
used to prepare traditional beer for kurohwa kweguva.
‘‘It affects
some church members upon discovering the tricky while others fully participate
and confess after the ceremonies.’’
Apostle
Benjamin Joseph Murata of New Life Pentecostal church reiterated the importance
of remembering the deeds of departed souls without veering into ancestor
worship.
‘‘We do not
worship our ancestors but honour their contributions,’’ he said.
‘‘During
memorial services, we highlight their works, which is biblical.
‘‘Just as we
commemorate our national heroes, we also remember our relatives through
tombstone unveilings.
‘‘There is
nothing unholy about this.’’
Apostle Murata
pointed out that while they respect the memory of the deceased, they do not
engage in rituals to summon spirits, differentiating their practices from the
traditional rituals.
‘‘As church we
are urging our members to attend the Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorates
to be held in various provinces.
‘‘We as well
urge them to take part in remembering their relatives who died at unveiling of
tombstones, there is nothing heathen in that.
‘‘Other nations
respect their ancestors for their works so as our nation.
‘‘We saw the
renaming of some roads and streets into our own people’s names, such is
important.
‘‘In the Bible,
Exodus 39 verse 7, Moses spoke about the stone for memorial as well as Genesis
35 verses 19 and 20 when Jacob talked about the remembering of his late wife,
Rachel,’’ said Apostle Murata.
The overlap of
tombstone unveilings with National Heroes Day has been seen as a divine
coincidence, with many viewing their departed relatives as heroes and heroines.
