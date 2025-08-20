Langton Mbanje walked out of court with his name cleared after he was acquitted of possessing 53 sachets of dagga.

Western Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga ruled there was no direct link between Mbanje and the stash allegedly dug up near his Cowdray Park home.

Only his surname, Mbanje, had an association with the illegal herb. However, nothing in the hallowed books of law- not even a partial sentence- makes that a crime.

“The witness searched both Langton and his house, but nothing was recovered. The witnesses claimed they saw the accused hiding the dagga in a pot, yet no tool or weapon was recovered that he allegedly used to dig the pit,” said the magistrate.

He added: “The witnesses failed to specify what he used to dig, creating uncertainty. Accordingly, the accused is found not guilty and acquitted.”

Mbanje, who insisted he had nothing to do with the dagga, scoffed at the allegations.

“Why didn’t the police officers arrest me immediately if they truly saw me digging a hole to hide dagga?” he asked.

The State had alleged detectives on surveillance watched Mbanje burying a plastic bag later found to contain 53 sachets of dagga weighing 207 grams with a street value of ZWG5 796.

But with no solid evidence, Mbanje beat the mbanje charge. B Metro