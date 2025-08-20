NOT GUILTY : MBANJE BEATS MBANJE CHARGE

Langton Mbanje walked out of court with his name cleared after he was acquitted of possessing 53 sachets of dagga.
Western
Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga ruled there was no direct link between
Mbanje and the stash allegedly dug up near his Cowdray Park home.
Only his
surname, Mbanje, had an association with the illegal herb. However, nothing in
the hallowed books of law- not even a partial sentence- makes that a crime.
“The witness
searched both Langton and his house, but nothing was recovered. The witnesses
claimed they saw the accused hiding the dagga in a pot, yet no tool or weapon
was recovered that he allegedly used to dig the pit,” said the magistrate.
He added: “The
witnesses failed to specify what he used to dig, creating uncertainty.
Accordingly, the accused is found not guilty and acquitted.”
Mbanje, who
insisted he had nothing to do with the dagga, scoffed at the allegations.
“Why didn’t the
police officers arrest me immediately if they truly saw me digging a hole to
hide dagga?” he asked.
The State had
alleged detectives on surveillance watched Mbanje burying a plastic bag later
found to contain 53 sachets of dagga weighing 207 grams with a street value of
ZWG5 796.
But with no
solid evidence, Mbanje beat the mbanje charge. B Metro
