MAN RAPES GRANNY

A Raffingora man has been slapped with a 15-year jail term after being convicted of raping a 63-year-old woman. The Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court handed down the sentence to the 23-year-old predator, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity.

He was arrested after the despicable act at the victim’s home.

The horrific incident happened in May 2025. The victim was enjoying a beer with the man inside her kitchen hut when he excused himself, claiming he was going home. However, he soon returned and pushed the woman back inside the hut, where he proceeded to rape her.

The shocking crime came to light when the victim’s daughter-in-law, hearing a noise, opened the door and found the man standing outside. She went into the kitchen and discovered the victim crying.

“The victim revealed the offence to her,” read the statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ). A village head later advised the woman to file a police report, leading to the man’s arrest. Herald