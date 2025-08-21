21 FARM INVADERS DEFY HIGH COURT ORDER

Twenty one illegally settled villagers who have been staying at Fairfield Farm in Headlands, were arrested and brought before the court for allegedly defying a High Court order to vacate the farm.

The farmers, represented by Mr Tendai Bvuma, of Bvuma and Associates, pleaded not guilty to contempt of court charges when they appeared before Rusape provincial magistrate, Mrs Barbara Mateko.

The matter was adjourned to August 22, 2025, for judgement.

The settlers deny violating the court order, arguing that it infringes upon their right to shelter. They claimed that the farm has been their residence since the 1980s, and they have nowhere else to go.

The High Court order, directs them to leave the farm, sparking a contentious dispute between them and the authorities.

Prosecutor, Ms Faith Mutukwa told the court that by returning to the farm just days after being evicted in December 2022, by the Sheriff of the High Court, the settlers were undermining the authority and dignity of the High Court.

The High Court had explicitly ordered their eviction from Lot 15 and 16 of Fairfield Farm, also known as Cheziya Kushinga Cooperative.

“On July 15, the High Court sitting at Harare issued a court order in Case Number HC 9523/14, in which it ordered the accused, John Pakarimwa and 20 others, and all other persons claiming occupation of Lot 15and Lot 16 of Fairfield Farm, Headlands, to vacate the farm within 14 days of the order being issued, failure of which the Sheriff or his lawful deputy were ordered to evict the accused.

“The accused persons and all those claiming occupation through them did not comply with the court order. From December 6 and 8, 2022, the accused persons were evicted from the farm by the Manicaland Province senior additional Sheriff Native Jimu.

“On December 20, 2022, the accused persons in defiance of the court order and evection by the Sheriff, returned to the farm and reoccupied their former residence leading to their arrest for contempt of court. The accused persons impaired the dignity reputation or authority of the High Court of Zimbabwe by failing to comply with this order,” said Ms Mutukwa.

In December 2022, 146 families were forcibly removed from the farm and left stranded along the Mutare-Harare Highway.

The eviction was carried out after Mr Samuel Matonga, representing the cooperative, obtained a court order from the High Court.

The eviction subjected children, pregnant women and the elderly to excessive weather conditions, with provincial authorities intervening with a view to downsize the 1 500-hectare properties to accommodate the evicted farmers.

Pressure mounted on the local leadership to engage Government to regularise the settlements since the so-called Cheziya Kushinga Cooperative, which claims entitlement of Fairfiled 15 and 16 farms at Mufusire in Headlands, was now defunct.

Moreso, some of the evicted farmers have been staying at the farms for 40 years until the Deputy Sheriff, in the company of anti-riot police, chucked them out following a High Court order sought by Mr Matonga, on behalf of the moribund co-operative.

It emerged that only 12 members of the cooperative were still alive, but inactive, and only resurfaced recently to engineer the eviction in order to lease the farms to a commercial white farmer in return for a fortune.

The Manica Post understands that a high level meeting involving key provincial stakeholders was held and recommended that the property – whose only discernible operational activity is a 150ha of eucalyptus plantations – be repossessed and downsized by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to accommodate the 146 families and other citizens needing land.

Mr Matonga back then confirmed the return of the families and threatened to press contempt of court charges against them. Back then, 26 of them had pending criminal charges stemming from an altercation with the Deputy Sheriff during their eviction. Manica Post