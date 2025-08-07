HEALTH PROFESSIONALS BLEEDING HOSPITALS

Youth Empowerment minister Tinoda Machakaire has sharply criticised corrupt health professionals as well as “lazy” and “rogue” government officials whom he blamed for the collapse of the health delivery system and other social amenities.
Machakaire made
the scathing critique of Zimbabwe’s crumbling healthcare system during a
medical equipment handover at Chivhu General Hospital on Tuesday.
He singled out
health professionals that were allegedly diverting resources to private
pharmacies near hospitals, a claim corroborated by recent reports of medicine
shortages in public health facilities.
“There are
corrupt health professionals, who build their pharmacies behind hospitals,”
Machakaire said.
“I will bring
this to the President’s attention, considering the issue because I stand up for
the youths.
“If you see a
pharmacy behind a hospital, it’s likely that the owner works at the nearest
hospital.”
Machakaire
contrasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s work ethic and vision for a better
Zimbabwe with what he called laziness among appointees.
“That is where
the problem lies. The President works diligently, often sleeping late and
waking up early, whereas we sleep early and wake up late as if we are the ones
who fought for the liberation of this country,” Machakaire said.
“We are just
lazy and we need to correct that. We must be thankful to our President.”
A recent call
to improve the country’s health delivery system made by Machakaire sparked
national debate after some government officials rushed to claim that all was
well in public hospitals and clinics.
This was
despite the fact that citizens, who frequently use public health institutions,
have long been speaking out about poor service and appalling conditions at
hospitals.
Mnangagwa later
visited one of the public hospitals in Harare, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,
and was confronted with a state of decay and collapse.
He later
ordered an emergency programme to refurbish public hospitals and replenish drug
stocks as well as equipment.
Machakaire said
Mnangagwa was being let down by “rogue” elements in government.
“The President
wants everyone to live a good life. We are not supposed to badmouth him
because, if he appointed us as ministers, he expects us to respect and fulfil
his orders,” he said.
“His duty is to
direct us on what to do. However, there are some rogues who are close to the
President, bad people who are given tasks, but think of themselves first.
“We cannot say
the President is bad. The blame should be directed to the person, who failed to
fulfil the instructions given by the President.”
Community
Working Group on Health director Itai Rusike said Machakaire was spot on.
“Corruption and
misuse of resources remain endemic in the health sector, diverting the
much-needed resources away from healthcare delivery and reducing patient access
to services,” Rusike said.
“Examples
include medical staff, which divert drugs and spend more time in private
practice when they are supposed to be working in public hospitals.
“This has led
to unacceptably long waiting times, poor service delivery characterised by
insufficient drugs and stock-outs in most healthcare facilities in the
country.”
Auditor-General
reports have exposed poor corporate governance practices and financial
irregularities owing to weaknesses in the internal control systems of the
Health and Child Care ministry and parastatals under that portfolio.
“These need to
be addressed as a matter of urgency for universal health coverage and the 2030
goals to be achieved in the country,” Rusike said.
Zimbabwe’s
health delivery sector faces a number of challenges such as lack of drugs and
medicines owing to years of underfunding and neglect.
The sector
continues to rely largely on donor funding, with development partners
contributing US$95,8 million in the first half of 2025 for projects dealing
with HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and maternity and childhealth.
Experts,
however, warn that over-reliance on aid undermines sustainability. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment