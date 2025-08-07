HEALTH PROFESSIONALS BLEEDING HOSPITALS

Youth Empowerment minister Tinoda Machakaire has sharply criticised corrupt health professionals as well as “lazy” and “rogue” government officials whom he blamed for the collapse of the health delivery system and other social amenities.

Machakaire made the scathing critique of Zimbabwe’s crumbling healthcare system during a medical equipment handover at Chivhu General Hospital on Tuesday.

He singled out health professionals that were allegedly diverting resources to private pharmacies near hospitals, a claim corroborated by recent reports of medicine shortages in public health facilities.

“There are corrupt health professionals, who build their pharmacies behind hospitals,” Machakaire said.

“I will bring this to the President’s attention, considering the issue because I stand up for the youths.

“If you see a pharmacy behind a hospital, it’s likely that the owner works at the nearest hospital.”

Machakaire contrasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s work ethic and vision for a better Zimbabwe with what he called laziness among appointees.

“That is where the problem lies. The President works diligently, often sleeping late and waking up early, whereas we sleep early and wake up late as if we are the ones who fought for the liberation of this country,” Machakaire said.

“We are just lazy and we need to correct that. We must be thankful to our President.”

A recent call to improve the country’s health delivery system made by Machakaire sparked national debate after some government officials rushed to claim that all was well in public hospitals and clinics.

This was despite the fact that citizens, who frequently use public health institutions, have long been speaking out about poor service and appalling conditions at hospitals.

Mnangagwa later visited one of the public hospitals in Harare, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, and was confronted with a state of decay and collapse.

He later ordered an emergency programme to refurbish public hospitals and replenish drug stocks as well as equipment.

Machakaire said Mnangagwa was being let down by “rogue” elements in government.

“The President wants everyone to live a good life. We are not supposed to badmouth him because, if he appointed us as ministers, he expects us to respect and fulfil his orders,” he said.

“His duty is to direct us on what to do. However, there are some rogues who are close to the President, bad people who are given tasks, but think of themselves first.

“We cannot say the President is bad. The blame should be directed to the person, who failed to fulfil the instructions given by the President.”

Community Working Group on Health director Itai Rusike said Machakaire was spot on.

“Corruption and misuse of resources remain endemic in the health sector, diverting the much-needed resources away from healthcare delivery and reducing patient access to services,” Rusike said.

“Examples include medical staff, which divert drugs and spend more time in private practice when they are supposed to be working in public hospitals.

“This has led to unacceptably long waiting times, poor service delivery characterised by insufficient drugs and stock-outs in most healthcare facilities in the country.”

Auditor-General reports have exposed poor corporate governance practices and financial irregularities owing to weaknesses in the internal control systems of the Health and Child Care ministry and parastatals under that portfolio.

“These need to be addressed as a matter of urgency for universal health coverage and the 2030 goals to be achieved in the country,” Rusike said.

Zimbabwe’s health delivery sector faces a number of challenges such as lack of drugs and medicines owing to years of underfunding and neglect.

The sector continues to rely largely on donor funding, with development partners contributing US$95,8 million in the first half of 2025 for projects dealing with HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and maternity and childhealth.

Experts, however, warn that over-reliance on aid undermines sustainability. Newsday