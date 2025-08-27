NAKED BAKERY DRIVER BASHED BY LOVER'S HUSBAND

A driver, who works for a local bakery, was filmed in a naked state in his lover’s bedroom before being bashed by a man who claimed to be the woman’s husband.
Rangarirai
Mhonda was then ordered to pay US$380 to buy his freedom.
Mhonda only had
US$180, which belonged to his employer, which he had collected from bread
sales. Wilsher Tichawona Rwodzi, who was attacking him, was demanding US$1,000.
Rwodzi was in
the company of a colleague, who also joined in attacking Mhonda.
The duo claimed
Mhonda, who is married, was having an adulterous relationship with Rwodzi’s
wife Tracy Mashonga.
With Mhonda
unable to raise the US$1,000, which they were demanding or they would humiliate
him by posting the video of him in his naked state on social media, he called
for help from his friends.
One of his
friends answered the SOS and brought US$200. Having paid US$380, Mhonda was
granted his freedom.
He reported the
case to the police and Rwodzi and his colleague were arrested.
However, some
sources are now questioning the story and are suggesting this was all a plot to
extort Mhonda. They threatened to expose him on social media and told him this
would embarrass him but also his employers.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
arrest and promised to provide more details in due course.
“Police
arrested two men in Chitungwiza in connection with a man who was assaulted
after he was caught with a married woman.
“Investigations
are continuing and further details will be released in due course,” said Insp
Chakanza.
According to a
source close to Mhonda, Tracy left the door unlocked to allow Rwodzi to enter
and record the two while they were naked.
“It was planned
wangu, Ranga akaitiswa nemukadzi kwakukabira kwakutonzi huya mumba.
“Like a movie
style, Tichawona came when the two had removed clothes and he was already
recording.
“He was
threatening to post everything on social media if he was not given US$1,000.
“Ranga was
forced to surrender the US$180 he had collected from bread sales.
“He was forced
to call his friends and one of them brought US$200.
“They released
him and later posted one of the videos after Ranga reported the case.”
In the video
posted, Mhonda was forced to disclose his company name and marital status. H
Metro
