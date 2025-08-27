NAKED BAKERY DRIVER BASHED BY LOVER'S HUSBAND

A driver, who works for a local bakery, was filmed in a naked state in his lover’s bedroom before being bashed by a man who claimed to be the woman’s husband.

Rangarirai Mhonda was then ordered to pay US$380 to buy his freedom.

Mhonda only had US$180, which belonged to his employer, which he had collected from bread sales. Wilsher Tichawona Rwodzi, who was attacking him, was demanding US$1,000.

Rwodzi was in the company of a colleague, who also joined in attacking Mhonda.

The duo claimed Mhonda, who is married, was having an adulterous relationship with Rwodzi’s wife Tracy Mashonga.

With Mhonda unable to raise the US$1,000, which they were demanding or they would humiliate him by posting the video of him in his naked state on social media, he called for help from his friends.

One of his friends answered the SOS and brought US$200. Having paid US$380, Mhonda was granted his freedom.

He reported the case to the police and Rwodzi and his colleague were arrested.

However, some sources are now questioning the story and are suggesting this was all a plot to extort Mhonda. They threatened to expose him on social media and told him this would embarrass him but also his employers.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and promised to provide more details in due course.

“Police arrested two men in Chitungwiza in connection with a man who was assaulted after he was caught with a married woman.

“Investigations are continuing and further details will be released in due course,” said Insp Chakanza.

According to a source close to Mhonda, Tracy left the door unlocked to allow Rwodzi to enter and record the two while they were naked.

“It was planned wangu, Ranga akaitiswa nemukadzi kwakukabira kwakutonzi huya mumba.

“Like a movie style, Tichawona came when the two had removed clothes and he was already recording.

“He was threatening to post everything on social media if he was not given US$1,000.

“Ranga was forced to surrender the US$180 he had collected from bread sales.

“He was forced to call his friends and one of them brought US$200.

“They released him and later posted one of the videos after Ranga reported the case.”

In the video posted, Mhonda was forced to disclose his company name and marital status. H Metro