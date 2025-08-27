GOVT ENDS FOREIGN TOBACCO FUNDING

Government is set to overhaul the country’s foreign-dominated tobacco financing model, a system long criticised for disadvantaging small-scale farmers, and replace it with a localised model designed to ensure greater value retention and fairer profits for local small-scale farmers.

The smallholder tobacco farmers are set to benefit from a US$2 billion loan facility over 10 years under the Productivity Booster Kit Programme, a major step towards strengthening local financing and the tobacco value chain.

Currently, tobacco is financed mainly through offshore funding, with 95 percent of the farmers under contracts and only 5 percent being self-financed.

Zimbabwe retains around 12,5 percent of the value of its tobacco, with the remainder paying back loans and interest from offshore financiers.

Tobacco remains one of the largest foreign currency earners for the country, behind gold and platinum.

As at the end of July 2025, farmers had sold over 350 million kg of tobacco, earning about US$1.167 billion, with the final export value greater after the initial processing by Zimbabwean merchants, but the earnings could even be more if the middlemen are cut loose.

In his address on Monday during the Productivity Booster Kit Programme launch in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province, President Mnangagwa said the scheme will also include tobacco farmers as they are part of the agriculture sector.

“My Government plans to allocate US$1.98 billion over 10 years as a loan for the Productivity Booster Kit Programme,” the President said. “Additionally, five banks have committed to providing additional working capital.

“The Productivity Booster Kits will also be made available to smallholder tobacco farmers, to localise the procurement of farming equipment and other aspects of the tobacco value chain.”

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the move is a big step towards localised tobacco funding in Zimbabwe.

“About 80 percent of our tobacco is produced by smallholder farmers and by extending booster kits to these farmers, we are able to produce more and better tobacco,” he said.

“They now have the ability to procure farming equipment, which also includes irrigation. Technically, this means we have localised funding for tobacco farming, which has been mainly funded offshore. Tobacco production has always been financed offshore. We are now moving towards the local financing of tobacco production. So it is a big step towards localised tobacco farming.”

Professor Jiri said the country must also move towards the value addition of the crop to ensure maximum benefits.

“The first stage is localising tobacco financing in the country, while the second stage is that of value addition. Farmers are only getting paid for the raw tobacco, which is around US$4,99 a kg. However, once it’s value added from the raw tobacco to cigarettes, it gains more value. So our farmers are getting very little from the raw tobacco, they are selling.

“Since there is an increase in tobacco production, we must now focus on localised financing and value addition of the tobacco so that the country gets value out of tobacco production.”

Although vibrant, the country’s tobacco sector is predominantly driven by six major foreign-owned tobacco contracting firms, often companies affiliated to global tobacco giants.

These firms secure loans facilitated by their overseas parent companies to procure inputs for their contract farming programmes.

About 90 percent of tobacco is financed by contractors.

However, a concerning pattern has emerged where farmers see inputs reportedly sold to them at inflated prices.

Farmers, who receive the inputs as part of their production loans, then become indebted for values exceeding the actual market cost.

Investigations have revealed that large tobacco contractors begin profiting significantly at this stage, effectively recovering value they may not have genuinely invested in the first place.

This has become a key basis for critics to argue the practice also raises concerns about potential transfer pricing.

The contract system becomes even more intricate. To meet the large volume demands of their global parent companies, some foreign-owned contractors often engage local Zimbabwean firms, known as “surrogate companies”.

The surrogates are supplied with inputs or funds by the major contractors to support the farmers, who are technically contracted by these local firms.

In essence, the tobacco produced ultimately belongs to the foreign-owned companies. Local “surrogate” firms receive commissions for their role, which critics argue should “rightfully” go to the farmer.

The “additional loss” for farmers comes on top of the already reduced value they experience from paying for the inflated prices of inputs, highlighting a significant challenge for the profitability and sustainability of tobacco farming for many smallholder producers in Zimbabwe.Herald