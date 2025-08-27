GUARD ROBS CHINESE BUSINESSWOMEN OF US$40K

A security guard and his accomplices allegedly robbed a Chinese businesswoman, who lost more than US$40,000, at her home over the weekend.

Raison Kambarari, of Sapphire Security Company, and Tinashe Muguti were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were remanded in custody and were advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations because they are facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that on August 23, the complainant and her husband, Shaolin Chen, arrived at their home in Southerton, driving a white Toyota Prado.

Upon entering the armed robbers charged towards the passenger’s door while armed with pistols and confronted the couple.

They opened the door and snatched a white handbag containing US$32,000 cash, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, car keys, casino chips valued at US$5,000, before they disappeared from the premises.

The complainant went to ZRP Mbare where she reported the matter.

On the same day, at around 11pm, the scene was attended by the police who viewed the CCTV footage at the premises and discovered that there was connivance between Kambarari, who was guarding the house, and Muguti and his accomplices.

Kambarari was interviewed and he admitted having committed the offence in the company of Muguti and his accomplices, who are still on the run.

He then led to the recovery of US$800 at his home, which he had received as his share.

He also led the police to arrest Muguti at his home.

Muguti was searched leading to the recovery of US$840. H Metro