GUARD ROBS CHINESE BUSINESSWOMEN OF US$40K

A security guard and his accomplices allegedly robbed a Chinese businesswoman, who lost more than US$40,000, at her home over the weekend.
Raison
Kambarari, of Sapphire Security Company, and Tinashe Muguti were not asked to
plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.
They were
remanded in custody and were advised to approach the High Court for bail
considerations because they are facing a third schedule offence.
The court heard
that on August 23, the complainant and her husband, Shaolin Chen, arrived at
their home in Southerton, driving a white Toyota Prado.
Upon entering
the armed robbers charged towards the passenger’s door while armed with pistols
and confronted the couple.
They opened the
door and snatched a white handbag containing US$32,000 cash, a Samsung Galaxy
cellphone, car keys, casino chips valued at US$5,000, before they disappeared
from the premises.
The complainant
went to ZRP Mbare where she reported the matter.
On the same
day, at around 11pm, the scene was attended by the police who viewed the CCTV
footage at the premises and discovered that there was connivance between
Kambarari, who was guarding the house, and Muguti and his accomplices.
Kambarari was
interviewed and he admitted having committed the offence in the company of
Muguti and his accomplices, who are still on the run.
He then led to
the recovery of US$800 at his home, which he had received as his share.
He also led the
police to arrest Muguti at his home.
Muguti was
searched leading to the recovery of US$840. H Metro
