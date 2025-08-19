MOZAMBICAN TRIES TO FLEE TO ZIM WITH BOSS'S CAR

A Mozambican driver’s sneaky plan to cross into Zimbabwe with his boss’s Toyota Hiace crashed after border cops smoked him out.

Zacarius Agy Garcez Amade (38) is cooling his heels in remand after the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court ordered him held until August 29.

The drama started on August 11 when Amade was tasked with ferrying school kids in his employer’s Toyota Hiace. He was told to park it back at the boss’s home by 7:30PM.

Instead, he went off script, steering the kombi towards Zimbabwe and allegedly cooking up fake papers to slip past the border. The forged authorisation letter, a Temporary Import Permit and a Zimborders receipt were all part of his act.

At 8PM, the vehicle’s owner realised the ride was missing and rushed to report to Mozambican cops, who quickly alerted their ZRP counterparts.

The runaway driver didn’t get far. He was nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post where detectives also recovered the Toyota Hiace and seized the dodgy documents plus the registration book.

On 15 August, the owner came down to CID Beitbridge and positively identified the kombi, which is valued at 561 000 Mozambican Meticals.

Amade’s luck ran out at the boom gate. He will now face trial for his border-busting stunt. H Metro