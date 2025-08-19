MUNICIPAL COURTS COMING

The Zimbabwean Government will soon establish Municipal Courts to complement the proposed empowerment of Municipal Police with arresting powers.

This will be tabled before Cabinet as proposed by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The Municipal Courts will be used by Councils to deal with lower levels of crimes especially those in breach of Municipal By Laws.

While Zimbabwe does not have Municipal Courts, other developed countries have them, and they deal with lawlessness within local authorities.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, revealed the development during his engagement with City of Bulawayo’s Councillors and Management recently.

During the meeting, Councillors were given a platform to ask questions to the Minister on issues that they hoped Central Government could address.

Ward 5 Councillor, Dumisani Nkomo, asked if it was possible for Central Government to create a Municipal Courts judicial arm.

“Thank you for that movement towards providing arresting powers to Municipal Police, Hon Minister. I want to further distil that by asking whether the Minister will also consider creating another judicial structure at the local government level by having Municipal Courts, so that we can deal with things like open defecation, public urination among others. So I wonder if there is a possibility of having Municipal Courts,” asked Cllr Nkomo.

In response, Minister Garwe said his Ministry’s proposed policy paper to be submitted before Cabinet on empowering Municipal Police with arresting powers will also include the establishment of Municipal Courts.

“Let’s create a structure to make sure that there are Municipal Courts. That’s a brilliant idea. The paper that we are going to present in Cabinet is not only going to talk about the capacitation of Municipal Police. It is also speaking to the establishment of Municipal Courts,” said Minister Garwe.

Municipal Courts would be a new phenomenon in the Zimbabwean landscape but exist in other jurisdictions to enforce By-Laws.

Municipal Courts serve a critical role in ensuring that there is order in the community.

In cities such as Bulawayo, where there is rampant littering, and the City of Bulawayo can use such Municipal Courts to impose deterrent fines on those who violate the City’s By-Laws. CITE