MUNICIPAL COURTS COMING

The Zimbabwean Government will soon establish Municipal Courts to complement the proposed empowerment of Municipal Police with arresting powers.
This will be
tabled before Cabinet as proposed by the Ministry of Local Government and
Public Works.
The Municipal
Courts will be used by Councils to deal with lower levels of crimes especially
those in breach of Municipal By Laws.
While Zimbabwe
does not have Municipal Courts, other developed countries have them, and they
deal with lawlessness within local authorities.
Local
Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, revealed the
development during his engagement with City of Bulawayo’s Councillors and
Management recently.
During the
meeting, Councillors were given a platform to ask questions to the Minister on
issues that they hoped Central Government could address.
Ward 5
Councillor, Dumisani Nkomo, asked if it was possible for Central Government to
create a Municipal Courts judicial arm.
“Thank you for
that movement towards providing arresting powers to Municipal Police, Hon
Minister. I want to further distil that by asking whether the Minister will
also consider creating another judicial structure at the local government level
by having Municipal Courts, so that we can deal with things like open
defecation, public urination among others. So I wonder if there is a
possibility of having Municipal Courts,” asked Cllr Nkomo.
In response,
Minister Garwe said his Ministry’s proposed policy paper to be submitted before
Cabinet on empowering Municipal Police with arresting powers will also include
the establishment of Municipal Courts.
“Let’s create a structure to make sure that there are Municipal Courts. That’s a brilliant idea. The paper that we are going to present in Cabinet is not only going to talk about the capacitation of Municipal Police. It is also speaking to the establishment of Municipal Courts,” said Minister Garwe.
Municipal
Courts would be a new phenomenon in the Zimbabwean landscape but exist in other
jurisdictions to enforce By-Laws.
Municipal Courts serve a critical role in ensuring that there is order in the community.
In cities such
as Bulawayo, where there is rampant littering, and the City of Bulawayo can use
such Municipal Courts to impose deterrent fines on those who violate the City’s
By-Laws. CITE
