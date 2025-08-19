WE DEMAND ANSWERS : NDORO'S PARENTS

Grief has engulfed Nketa 8 as the parents of the late Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro described him as a peace-loving son whose death has left them shattered.
Ndoro (40), who
also turned out for Mpumalanga Black Aces, Ajax Cape Town and Saudi Arabian
side Al-Faisaly, was found dead on Monday in his Sandton apartment, South
Africa.
At the family
home in Bulawayo, his mother, Mrs Christina Mukundwa, called on all who once
shared the pitch with Ndoro to celebrate his life.
“I invite all
who played with Tendai to come and celebrate his life as someone who they
played football with. There are many things that Tendai did for us as a family
and we can’t mention all, but God knows what he did for us and he has taken him
back,” she said.
His father, Mr
Silas Mukundwa, said the family was still demanding answers on what exactly
happened to their son.
“Tendai was
soft spoken, he loved singing, he loved being at peace with everything. As a
family we are waiting to hear more what happened to Tendai. As his parents we
are devastated that he died and we have lost a son and it is painful to accept.
We want to thank all those who were playing with him and his friends,” he said.
Mourners are
gathered at number 1916 Nketa 8, where Ndoro’s legacy is being remembered.
Meanwhile,
Zimpapers Sports Hub established that soccer legends and ex-Warriors in South
Africa had started gathering at Ndoro’s Sandton apartment where his body was
discovered.
Former CAPS
United and Warriors star Edelbert Dinha was already present alongside
representatives from Zororo-Phumulani, with reports that former Warriors
captain Peter Ndlovu was on his way. Police were yet to arrive, leaving family
members and friends waiting downstairs.
Ndoro’s career
kicked off at Chicken Inn before he crossed the Limpopo, becoming one of the
most feared strikers in the DStv Premiership and earning his Warriors call-up
for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment