WE DEMAND ANSWERS : NDORO'S PARENTS

Grief has engulfed Nketa 8 as the parents of the late Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro described him as a peace-loving son whose death has left them shattered.

Ndoro (40), who also turned out for Mpumalanga Black Aces, Ajax Cape Town and Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly, was found dead on Monday in his Sandton apartment, South Africa.

At the family home in Bulawayo, his mother, Mrs Christina Mukundwa, called on all who once shared the pitch with Ndoro to celebrate his life.

“I invite all who played with Tendai to come and celebrate his life as someone who they played football with. There are many things that Tendai did for us as a family and we can’t mention all, but God knows what he did for us and he has taken him back,” she said.

His father, Mr Silas Mukundwa, said the family was still demanding answers on what exactly happened to their son.

“Tendai was soft spoken, he loved singing, he loved being at peace with everything. As a family we are waiting to hear more what happened to Tendai. As his parents we are devastated that he died and we have lost a son and it is painful to accept. We want to thank all those who were playing with him and his friends,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at number 1916 Nketa 8, where Ndoro’s legacy is being remembered.

Meanwhile, Zimpapers Sports Hub established that soccer legends and ex-Warriors in South Africa had started gathering at Ndoro’s Sandton apartment where his body was discovered.

Former CAPS United and Warriors star Edelbert Dinha was already present alongside representatives from Zororo-Phumulani, with reports that former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu was on his way. Police were yet to arrive, leaving family members and friends waiting downstairs.

Ndoro’s career kicked off at Chicken Inn before he crossed the Limpopo, becoming one of the most feared strikers in the DStv Premiership and earning his Warriors call-up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Chronicle