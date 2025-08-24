MOTORISTS TO BE TESTED FOR DRUGS

The Government is preparing to roll out drug and narcotics testing for motorists, as well as using Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for public service vehicles such as buses, as part of intensified efforts to enforce traffic regulations and curb road carnage.
Under the new
system, drivers of public transport vehicles will undergo random roadside tests
for alcohol, narcotics and other substances that impair judgement.
At the same
time, buses and commuter omnibuses will be fitted with GPS devices to allow
real-time monitoring of routes, speed and driver behaviour.
Officials
believe the dual approach will deter reckless driving and ensure swift
intervention when public transport operators deviate from set safety standards.
The measures
form part of a broader multi-pronged road safety strategy being spearheaded by
the Ministries of Transport and Infrastructural Development; and Home Affairs
and Cultural Heritage.
Other
interventions include enhancing the electronic traffic management system, which
uses digital cameras and sensors in city centres to detect traffic violations
such as speeding, illegal lane changes and running red lights.
The
long-awaited reintroduction of breathalysers will also enable the police to
conduct on-the-spot checks to catch drunk drivers, who are among the leading
contributors to road crashes.
The stepped-up
measures come amid a worrying increase in road traffic accidents, with data
from the police showing that during the recent Heroes Day and Defence Forces
Day holidays, the number of accidents rose from 149 to 196 compared to the same
period last year.
The number of
fatal accidents increased from eight to 13, while that of deaths rose from 16
to 24.
Traffic Safety
Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa told The
Sunday Mail that a multi-stakeholder meeting will be held this week to review
the latest accident statistics.
“We salute and
celebrate that the police have taken the bold decision to reintroduce
breathalysers,” he said.
“We will assist
and provide some to the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) and our budget will
support the rollout.
“I know they
are working on something on their own, and I am sure at the right time they
will make a statement to that effect.
“As the Traffic
Safety Council, we have clear instructions from our minister that we need to
support that initiative to the extent that our budget can support.
“The third
thing that I am almost definite about is that there will be a full deployment
of breathalysers.
“Because from
the little information we have, we think that is coming again in the next few
weeks.
“So, by that
time, I think it will be fully operational.
“The same
applies even to the issue of speed traps and state-of-the-art speed cameras.”
The Government,
Mr Munodawafa said, is also piloting roadside drug testing kits, in partnership
with the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
“When you look
at some of the recklessness on the roads, you wonder whether it is just
alcohol,” he said.
“We also
commend Government’s initiative to broaden the substances for which one can be
checked on the roads.
“I know for
certain the Government chief analyst in the Ministry of Health (and Child Care)
is piloting some technology which tests drugs.
“Because, when
you look at some of the recklessness, you wonder whether it is just alcohol.
“So, this takes
us to the point where we believe we need to go all out and random tests be done
on public service vehicle drivers.
“This will
ensure that anybody who drives a public service vehicle is not intoxicated
neither by alcohol nor by anything else.”
The authorities
also intend to fully deploy the electronic traffic management system and expand
satellite tracking of public service vehicles.
GPS tracking
will enable transport regulators to monitor buses remotely, ensuring they stick
to approved routes, observe speed limits and avoid dangerous practices such as
speeding on highways.
In cases of
violations, alerts can be sent instantly to enforcement officers, making it
easier to intervene before accidents occur.
“By year-end,
we expect the electronic traffic management system to move beyond proof of
concept to full rollout.
“The same
applies to the satellite tracking of buses, which will soon be fully
functional.
“Authorities
are also considering the deployment of patrol vehicles equipped with advanced
monitoring technology to detect traffic offences,” said Mr Munodawafa.
Joint
enforcement operations involving the TSCZ, the ZRP and the Vehicle Inspectorate
Department are also set to intensify across the country.
Between January
and September 2024, Zimbabwe recorded 39 461 road traffic accidents, up from 36
628 during the same period in 2023, an 8 percent increase.
The number of
fatal accidents rose from 1 130 to 1 169, while that of deaths jumped from 1
373 last year to 1 532 this year.
