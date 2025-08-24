MOTORISTS TO BE TESTED FOR DRUGS

The Government is preparing to roll out drug and narcotics testing for motorists, as well as using Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for public service vehicles such as buses, as part of intensified efforts to enforce traffic regulations and curb road carnage.

Under the new system, drivers of public transport vehicles will undergo random roadside tests for alcohol, narcotics and other substances that impair judgement.

At the same time, buses and commuter omnibuses will be fitted with GPS devices to allow real-time monitoring of routes, speed and driver behaviour.

Officials believe the dual approach will deter reckless driving and ensure swift intervention when public transport operators deviate from set safety standards.

The measures form part of a broader multi-pronged road safety strategy being spearheaded by the Ministries of Transport and Infrastructural Development; and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Other interventions include enhancing the electronic traffic management system, which uses digital cameras and sensors in city centres to detect traffic violations such as speeding, illegal lane changes and running red lights.

The long-awaited reintroduction of breathalysers will also enable the police to conduct on-the-spot checks to catch drunk drivers, who are among the leading contributors to road crashes.

The stepped-up measures come amid a worrying increase in road traffic accidents, with data from the police showing that during the recent Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day holidays, the number of accidents rose from 149 to 196 compared to the same period last year.

The number of fatal accidents increased from eight to 13, while that of deaths rose from 16 to 24.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa told The Sunday Mail that a multi-stakeholder meeting will be held this week to review the latest accident statistics.

“We salute and celebrate that the police have taken the bold decision to reintroduce breathalysers,” he said.

“We will assist and provide some to the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) and our budget will support the rollout.

“I know they are working on something on their own, and I am sure at the right time they will make a statement to that effect.

“As the Traffic Safety Council, we have clear instructions from our minister that we need to support that initiative to the extent that our budget can support.

“The third thing that I am almost definite about is that there will be a full deployment of breathalysers.

“Because from the little information we have, we think that is coming again in the next few weeks.

“So, by that time, I think it will be fully operational.

“The same applies even to the issue of speed traps and state-of-the-art speed cameras.”

The Government, Mr Munodawafa said, is also piloting roadside drug testing kits, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“When you look at some of the recklessness on the roads, you wonder whether it is just alcohol,” he said.

“We also commend Government’s initiative to broaden the substances for which one can be checked on the roads.

“I know for certain the Government chief analyst in the Ministry of Health (and Child Care) is piloting some technology which tests drugs.

“Because, when you look at some of the recklessness, you wonder whether it is just alcohol.

“So, this takes us to the point where we believe we need to go all out and random tests be done on public service vehicle drivers.

“This will ensure that anybody who drives a public service vehicle is not intoxicated neither by alcohol nor by anything else.”

The authorities also intend to fully deploy the electronic traffic management system and expand satellite tracking of public service vehicles.

GPS tracking will enable transport regulators to monitor buses remotely, ensuring they stick to approved routes, observe speed limits and avoid dangerous practices such as speeding on highways.

In cases of violations, alerts can be sent instantly to enforcement officers, making it easier to intervene before accidents occur.

“By year-end, we expect the electronic traffic management system to move beyond proof of concept to full rollout.

“The same applies to the satellite tracking of buses, which will soon be fully functional.

“Authorities are also considering the deployment of patrol vehicles equipped with advanced monitoring technology to detect traffic offences,” said Mr Munodawafa.

Joint enforcement operations involving the TSCZ, the ZRP and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department are also set to intensify across the country.

Between January and September 2024, Zimbabwe recorded 39 461 road traffic accidents, up from 36 628 during the same period in 2023, an 8 percent increase.

The number of fatal accidents rose from 1 130 to 1 169, while that of deaths jumped from 1 373 last year to 1 532 this year.

The authorities say these grim statistics underscore the urgency of the new measures. Sunday Mail