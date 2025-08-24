KOMBIS TO BE BANNED IN THREE YEARS

The countdown to the ban on commuter omnibuses (kombis) from the capital’s roads has begun, according to a draft master plan (2025-2045), which proposes to phase out this mode of public transport within three years.
However,
commuters remain divided on the potential impact of the move.
“Policy 109
mandates the complete removal of commuter omnibuses from Harare roads within 36
months. Policy 110 institutes an immediate prohibition on all unauthorised
pirate taxi operations,” reads part of the master plan.
The city’s new
approach will focus on promoting the use of high-capacity vehicles like buses
and rail transport.
To achieve this
goal, a number of projects, with an estimated cost of US$693,6 million, have
been outlined.
These include
encouraging investments in high-capacity vehicles like trams and buses, as well
as reducing traffic in the city centre by improving junctions, expanding public
transport options and limiting the number of cars entering the central business
district (CBD).
Smart systems,
including intelligent traffic signals, automated enforcement and a light rail
corridor, are also being considered to manage traffic flow and improve safety.
Further, the
plan focuses on connecting all parts of the city, especially high-density
suburbs, to the transport network with better feeder roads, bus stops and
pavements.
Some motorists
are calling for an immediate ban, citing kombis’ contribution to congestion and
road traffic accidents.
However, a snap
survey conducted by The Sunday Mail Society revealed that many commuters
believe the ban should be tied to sufficient alternative means of transport.
“A ban without
sufficient buses would be a recipe for disaster,” notes Taurai Choto from
Budiriro.
The Government
banned commuter omnibuses during the Covid-19 period but later allowed the
vehicles back on the roads after relaxing pandemic regulations.
The sole public
transporter then, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco), seemingly
struggled to meet demand.
“We do not want
kombis due to the reckless behaviour of the crews, but we cannot afford to get
stranded either. There needs to be substantial investment in public transport —
the purchase of buses — to ensure that we have a solid fleet within the three years.”
Delight Zumani
from Chitungwiza shared similar concerns.
“The reality is
that few passengers feel safe in kombis. However, does the local authority have
a concrete plan in place or are they setting us up for another crisis?”
Conversely,
Tendai Gavaza, a motorist, expressed frustration with kombi drivers, describing
them as “ungovernable”.
“Kombi drivers
think they can rewrite road rules. They run red lights and often drive against
traffic. They do not bother who has the right of way. Registered or not, their
behaviour is the same — they must be banned.”
Milanda Chiveso
thinks female motorists are particularly vulnerable.
“Kombi drivers
show no respect for women, hurling obscenities at us like they own the roads,”
she said.
“Banning them
would be a huge relief. I currently spend at least three hours driving to Glen
View after work, because they block lanes and drive against traffic, causing
gridlock.”
Unsurprisingly,
registered kombi operators believe a ban is not the solution.
“There are over
16 000 kombis in Harare, each employing at least four people directly, with
each supporting at least six dependants. That is 384 000 families directly
affected,” argued Ngoni Katsvairo, secretary-general of the Greater Harare
Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators.
“This figure
does not include employees and dependants of downstream industries — mechanics,
auto electricians, tyre companies, vendors, fuel and oil suppliers, and rank
marshals.”
Katsvairo also
warned of the potential impact on the fuel sector.
“A single kombi
travels roughly 250 kilometres per day. At 7km per litre, it consumes around 40
litres daily — about US$62 per day or over US$1 600 per month. This represents
a substantial volume of business for fuel stations and their employees, which would
likely be lost.”
He argues that
the authorities need to crack down on illegal kombi operators to ensure
compliance. Sunday Mail
