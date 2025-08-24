KOMBIS TO BE BANNED IN THREE YEARS

The countdown to the ban on commuter omnibuses (kombis) from the capital’s roads has begun, according to a draft master plan (2025-2045), which proposes to phase out this mode of public transport within three years.

However, commuters remain divided on the potential impact of the move.

“Policy 109 mandates the complete removal of commuter omnibuses from Harare roads within 36 months. Policy 110 institutes an immediate prohibition on all unauthorised pirate taxi operations,” reads part of the master plan.

The city’s new approach will focus on promoting the use of high-capacity vehicles like buses and rail transport.

To achieve this goal, a number of projects, with an estimated cost of US$693,6 million, have been outlined.

These include encouraging investments in high-capacity vehicles like trams and buses, as well as reducing traffic in the city centre by improving junctions, expanding public transport options and limiting the number of cars entering the central business district (CBD).

Smart systems, including intelligent traffic signals, automated enforcement and a light rail corridor, are also being considered to manage traffic flow and improve safety.

Further, the plan focuses on connecting all parts of the city, especially high-density suburbs, to the transport network with better feeder roads, bus stops and pavements.

Some motorists are calling for an immediate ban, citing kombis’ contribution to congestion and road traffic accidents.

However, a snap survey conducted by The Sunday Mail Society revealed that many commuters believe the ban should be tied to sufficient alternative means of transport.

“A ban without sufficient buses would be a recipe for disaster,” notes Taurai Choto from Budiriro.

The Government banned commuter omnibuses during the Covid-19 period but later allowed the vehicles back on the roads after relaxing pandemic regulations.

The sole public transporter then, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco), seemingly struggled to meet demand.

“We do not want kombis due to the reckless behaviour of the crews, but we cannot afford to get stranded either. There needs to be substantial investment in public transport — the purchase of buses — to ensure that we have a solid fleet within the three years.”

Delight Zumani from Chitungwiza shared similar concerns.

“The reality is that few passengers feel safe in kombis. However, does the local authority have a concrete plan in place or are they setting us up for another crisis?”

Conversely, Tendai Gavaza, a motorist, expressed frustration with kombi drivers, describing them as “ungovernable”.

“Kombi drivers think they can rewrite road rules. They run red lights and often drive against traffic. They do not bother who has the right of way. Registered or not, their behaviour is the same — they must be banned.”

Milanda Chiveso thinks female motorists are particularly vulnerable.

“Kombi drivers show no respect for women, hurling obscenities at us like they own the roads,” she said.

“Banning them would be a huge relief. I currently spend at least three hours driving to Glen View after work, because they block lanes and drive against traffic, causing gridlock.”

Unsurprisingly, registered kombi operators believe a ban is not the solution.

“There are over 16 000 kombis in Harare, each employing at least four people directly, with each supporting at least six dependants. That is 384 000 families directly affected,” argued Ngoni Katsvairo, secretary-general of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators.

“This figure does not include employees and dependants of downstream industries — mechanics, auto electricians, tyre companies, vendors, fuel and oil suppliers, and rank marshals.”

Katsvairo also warned of the potential impact on the fuel sector.

“A single kombi travels roughly 250 kilometres per day. At 7km per litre, it consumes around 40 litres daily — about US$62 per day or over US$1 600 per month. This represents a substantial volume of business for fuel stations and their employees, which would likely be lost.”

He argues that the authorities need to crack down on illegal kombi operators to ensure compliance. Sunday Mail