ED TO HAND OVER 1 000 TITLE DEEDS

President Mnangagwa will tomorrow hand over title deeds to 1 000 farmers under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme, marking the largest single issuance of tenure documents to beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme since the initiative was launched last year.
The ceremony
will be held at Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province,
where the President will also commission production booster kits — an
irrigation package designed to guarantee one hectare of irrigated land per
farmer.
Each kit
includes pumps, pipes and related equipment, enabling farmers to irrigate
throughout the year, improve yields and cushion production against climate
variability.
Craigengower
Farm, which is subdivided into A1 plots, is predominantly occupied by war
veterans, who account for 70 percent of the beneficiaries.
The
Presidential Title Deeds Programme was launched by President Mnangagwa on
December 20, 2024 at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, where 10 farmers symbolically
received their documents, officially beginning a process expected to benefit
over 360 000 landholders countrywide.
Spearheaded by
the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, the programme seeks to convert land
currently held under 99-year leases, offer letters and permits into bankable,
registrable and transferable deeds of ownership.
The title deeds
will not only provide farmers with security of tenure, but also enable them to
use their land as collateral, thereby unlocking access to credit, boosting
productivity and encouraging investment in infrastructure.
A deed of
transfer serves as a legally binding proof of ownership and is registered with
the Deeds Office, making agricultural land more attractive for investment while
ensuring clear rules on ownership and transfer.
Mashonaland
Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Christopher Magomo said
preparations for the event were at an advanced stage.
“We are proud
to be the launch pad of such a transformative programme,” he said.
“The issuance
of 1 000 title deeds will not only boost confidence among farmers but also
unlock production and infrastructure development.”
Minister Magomo
highlighted that pumps for the production booster kits were already
operational, with additional units installed ahead of the launch.
“The mood in
Mashonaland Central is electric, and people are eager to welcome the
President,” he said.
“Pumps for the
production booster kits are already functional, and new ones have been
installed.
“We are
finalising transport logistics as mobilisation has been successfully done.”
He described
the launch as a milestone in both agriculture and the economic empowerment of
war veterans.
“The farm
already has an existing irrigation infrastructure, making the rollout of the
production booster kits seamless.
“Each A1 farmer
will be able to irrigate one hectare, ensuring productivity throughout the
year,” Mr Magomo added.
“President
Mnangagwa is walking the talk on the principle of leaving no one and no place
behind.
“War veterans
fought for the independence we enjoy today. Their welfare and economic
participation are a national priority.”
Boosting
smallholder irrigation is seen as critical in Zimbabwe’s agricultural recovery,
as it ensures reliable food production in the face of erratic rainfall,
strengthens resilience to climate change and allows farmers to diversify into
high-value crops.
By
resuscitating and expanding irrigation, the Government aims to climate-proof
agriculture and reduce dependence on rain-fed farming. Sunday Mail
