ED TO HAND OVER 1 000 TITLE DEEDS

President Mnangagwa will tomorrow hand over title deeds to 1 000 farmers under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme, marking the largest single issuance of tenure documents to beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme since the initiative was launched last year.

The ceremony will be held at Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province, where the President will also commission production booster kits — an irrigation package designed to guarantee one hectare of irrigated land per farmer.

Each kit includes pumps, pipes and related equipment, enabling farmers to irrigate throughout the year, improve yields and cushion production against climate variability.

Craigengower Farm, which is subdivided into A1 plots, is predominantly occupied by war veterans, who account for 70 percent of the beneficiaries.

The Presidential Title Deeds Programme was launched by President Mnangagwa on December 20, 2024 at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, where 10 farmers symbolically received their documents, officially beginning a process expected to benefit over 360 000 landholders countrywide.

Spearheaded by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, the programme seeks to convert land currently held under 99-year leases, offer letters and permits into bankable, registrable and transferable deeds of ownership.

The title deeds will not only provide farmers with security of tenure, but also enable them to use their land as collateral, thereby unlocking access to credit, boosting productivity and encouraging investment in infrastructure.

A deed of transfer serves as a legally binding proof of ownership and is registered with the Deeds Office, making agricultural land more attractive for investment while ensuring clear rules on ownership and transfer.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Christopher Magomo said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage.

“We are proud to be the launch pad of such a transformative programme,” he said.

“The issuance of 1 000 title deeds will not only boost confidence among farmers but also unlock production and infrastructure development.”

Minister Magomo highlighted that pumps for the production booster kits were already operational, with additional units installed ahead of the launch.

“The mood in Mashonaland Central is electric, and people are eager to welcome the President,” he said.

“Pumps for the production booster kits are already functional, and new ones have been installed.

“We are finalising transport logistics as mobilisation has been successfully done.”

He described the launch as a milestone in both agriculture and the economic empowerment of war veterans.

“The farm already has an existing irrigation infrastructure, making the rollout of the production booster kits seamless.

“Each A1 farmer will be able to irrigate one hectare, ensuring productivity throughout the year,” Mr Magomo added.

“President Mnangagwa is walking the talk on the principle of leaving no one and no place behind.

“War veterans fought for the independence we enjoy today. Their welfare and economic participation are a national priority.”

Boosting smallholder irrigation is seen as critical in Zimbabwe’s agricultural recovery, as it ensures reliable food production in the face of erratic rainfall, strengthens resilience to climate change and allows farmers to diversify into high-value crops.

By resuscitating and expanding irrigation, the Government aims to climate-proof agriculture and reduce dependence on rain-fed farming. Sunday Mail