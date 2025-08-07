MAN TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY RAMPAGING ELEPHANT BULL

A Hwange man was on Thursday morning trampled to death by a rampaging elephant bull while on his way to work at a mining company.
The man has
since been identified as John Munzabwa of Lusumbani Village (Number Five).
Zimbabwe Parks
and Wildlife Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the tragic
incident and said game rangers have since been deployed to the area for further
investigations.
“We have
received an unfortunate incident where a person has been killed by an elephant
in Hwange. Our rangers have been deployed to further carry out investigations,”
said Mr Farawo.
Matabeleland
North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda said his office is
yet to receive a report of the incident.
Residents were
informed of the tragedy via a residents’ WhatsApp group whose message read;
“Sad news to
share… We’ve lost John Munzabwa. He was tragically attacked by an elephant.
It’s a shocking loss, and we’re all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers go out
to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. To his brother Pezhuba
and family, may you find comfort in the Lord. Rest in peace, John.”
In 2023, Lydia
Dube (30), a female security guard, was trampled to death by an elephant while
guarding a broken-down crane at Chaba Opencast mine.
Dube was rushed
to Hwange Colliery Hospital where her condition deteriorated before being
transferred to Mpilo where she succumbed to the injuries on arrival. B Metro
