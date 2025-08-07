MAN TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY RAMPAGING ELEPHANT BULL

A Hwange man was on Thursday morning trampled to death by a rampaging elephant bull while on his way to work at a mining company.

The man has since been identified as John Munzabwa of Lusumbani Village (Number Five).

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the tragic incident and said game rangers have since been deployed to the area for further investigations.

“We have received an unfortunate incident where a person has been killed by an elephant in Hwange. Our rangers have been deployed to further carry out investigations,” said Mr Farawo.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda said his office is yet to receive a report of the incident.

Residents were informed of the tragedy via a residents’ WhatsApp group whose message read;

“Sad news to share… We’ve lost John Munzabwa. He was tragically attacked by an elephant. It’s a shocking loss, and we’re all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. To his brother Pezhuba and family, may you find comfort in the Lord. Rest in peace, John.”

In 2023, Lydia Dube (30), a female security guard, was trampled to death by an elephant while guarding a broken-down crane at Chaba Opencast mine.

Dube was rushed to Hwange Colliery Hospital where her condition deteriorated before being transferred to Mpilo where she succumbed to the injuries on arrival. B Metro